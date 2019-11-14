Here’s what it takes to buy a home in several Canadian cities (and, no, we still can’t afford Vancouver or Toronto)

Briefing highlights
- What it takes to buy a home
- Germany skirts recession
- Global markets largely down
- New York heads for softer open
- Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents
- What analysts are saying today
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
What it takes
Here’s what it takes to buy a home in several cities, according to National Bank of Canada:
As The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy reports, affordability is improving, though pricey cities such as Vancouver and Toronto are far out of reach for many potential buyers.
Nonetheless, affordability improved in the third quarter, continuing a stretch of easier conditions to buy.
“The most significant factor to this development was the decline in mortgage rates,” National Bank deputy chief economist Matthieu Arseneau and economist Kyle Dahms said in their study, which uses median-priced homes, a five-year term and 25-year amortization.
“Indeed, the free-fall in financing costs over the last nine months was the most substantial since 2012 (minus 87 basis points),” they added.
“The booming labour market also played a significant role in this development as income grew at a whopping 5.1 per cent annualized over that period while home prices did not materially change at the national level.”
It’s interesting to note that Mr. Arseneau and Mr. Dahms found that Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton showed the biggest improvement in affordability. In fact, Vancouver “is now at its most affordable level since 2016,” they said.
Of course, many people couldn’t afford Vancouver in 2016, and, thus, still can’t.
This comes as a new, third-quarter ranking of prime real estate puts Vancouver in second-last spot among 45 cities measured.
The ranking by consultants Knight Frank, which tracks property price changes, includes the top 5 per cent of local markets. On that score, Vancouver prices dropped 10.2 per cent over 12 months and 1.1 per cent over three.
That 12-month decline is actually a slower pace than the 13.6-per-cent drop in the 12 months ending in the second quarter.
“An uncertain climate pervades at both a global and local level, with strict property market regulations still in place, but there are some market segments that are showing signs of a tentative recovery, with sales volumes for detached homes and townhouses starting to increase,” said Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen.
Toronto, in turn, ranked No. 19, with prime real estate up 2.2 per cent over 12 months and down 1.4 per cent over three.
Moscow, with a 12-month increase of 11.1 per cent, ranked No. 1, followed by Frankfurt at 10.3 per cent, Taipei at 8.9 per cent, Manila at 7.4 per cent and Berlin at 6.5 per cent.
At the very bottom, just below Vancouver, was Seoul, with a 12-month decline of 12.9 per cent. Above Vancouver, to round out the bottom five, were London, down 3.9 per cent, New York, down 4.4 per cent, and Nairobi, down 5.4 per cent.
Read more
- Matt Lundy: Homes in Canada are getting more affordable, but it isn’t likely to last
- Carolyn Ireland: Torontonians in search of affordability head west
- Who’s buying $5-million-plus homes in Toronto? More than 100 people so far this year
- Carolyn Ireland: Toronto real estate buyers: cautious at the high end, voracious at the lower end
- Canadian housing markets: What’s flashing green, yellow and red (the colour you care about)
- Rachelle Younglai: Vancouver, Toronto home sales on the rise with double-digit increases in October
- ‘The housing sector is clearly on the rebound’: What Bank of Canada expects in next two years
- What separates leaders Ottawa and Montreal from laggard Vancouver? (About 100 spots in a global ranking of housing markets)
- Where sellers or buyers rule: The state of 31 Canadian housing markets
- Rita Trichur: Frothy housing markets are creating a powder keg for new Liberal minority to defuse
- Rachelle Younglai: Rebound continues as home sales jump across Canada amid affordability concerns
- Yes, you may be able to afford a new home in Toronto. No, you can’t have a backyard
- Pace of mortgage credit speeds up amid ‘fear of a return to bubble-like conditions’
Germany skirts recession
Germany managed to skirt a recession in the third quarter, but economic growth was soft, at just 0.1 per cent.
All eyes had been on the European powerhouse given what its performance means to the rest of the continent.
“German GDP in the third-quarter came in at 0.1 per cent, while economists were expecting -0.1 per cent,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The economy contracted by -0.1 per cent in the second-quarter, so the largest economy in Europe managed to avoid a technical recession,” he added.
“This morning’s news is positive, but let’s remember that minimal growth is noting to get overly excited about.”
For the euro zone as a whole, the economy expanded in the quarter by 0.2 per cent.
Stocks sink
Global markets are generally sinking, with New York poised for a weaker open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were down by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down marginally.
“European and U.K. markets continue to edge lower, although without much conviction,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“A profit warning from Daimler is helping to cancel out what little positive sentiment might have been created by the surprise German GDP reading for Q3, although even here it feels like ‘recession delayed’ rather than ‘recession avoided;’ after all, if this is all the [European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program] over the past few years can get then questions should really be asked.”
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
“Equity markets are largely lower this morning as U.S.-China trade talks have stalled,” said CMC’s Mr. Madden.
“Recently there has been huge hype in relation to the progress that has been made, but now it appears the talks have hit a bump in the road,” he added.
“It is believed the U.S. would like additional concessions regarding intellectual property rights before they consider rolling back on tariffs. The Chinese government are very unlikely to do such as move as they are interested in playing the long, because President Trump won’t be in the White House forever.”
Read more
Ticker
U.K. shoppers pull back
From Reuters: British consumers, whose spending has helped the economy through the Brexit crisis, cut back on their shopping in October, according to official data that added to signs of weak overall economic growth. In the three months to October, sales rose at the weakest pace in a year-and-a-half, the Office for National Statistics said. Monthly retail sales volumes unexpectedly fell, down by 0.1 per cent. Compared with October 2018, sales were up by 3.1 per cent.
What to watch for today
This marks the second day of testimony in Washington by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Also on the central banking front, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks in San Francisco.
“We do not expect that any comments on the economic outlook or monetary policy will sound too different from the October BoC meeting,” Citigroup economists said in a report.
“Since then, the only key data releases have been August GDP by industry, which was modest but still consistent with the 1.3-per-cent GDP growth that the BoC has pencilled in for Q3, and a softer October jobs report which followed two very strong months of job growth,” they added.
“While the BoC could prepare markets for a potential cut as early as the December meeting if it sees fit, policy makers are unlikely to have seen anything in the past two weeks that would lead them to that decision, especially given favourable developments in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.”
Markets will also be watching for quarterly results from Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cineplex Inc. and Walmart Inc.
What analysts are saying today
“The Dow Jones hit a new record on Wednesday, boosted by a 7.32-per-cent rally in Walt Disney shares as the family-friendly company’s new video-streaming service Disney+ attracted 10 million subscribers after its Tuesday launch. As such, the remarkable inauguration of Disney+ dropped a bombshell in the video-streaming industry. Netflix plunged 3.05 per cent, Discovery erased 2.8 per cent, as CBS and Viacom declined 2.41 per cent and 2.24 per cent, respectively.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
“Bond yields marched to the top of the hill, had a look, and appear to be marching back down. The global economy is growing, but slowly. And there aren’t enough ‘safe’ assets.” Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist, Société Générale
“The importance of getting some sort of [U.S.-China trade] deal was illustrated this morning by way of the latest Chinese retail sales and industrial production data for October, which came in much worse than expected after seeing a bit of a recovery in September. As dead cat bounces go, the inability to sustain the September rebound in economic activity is quite worrying. Industrial production slid sharply to 4.7 per cent from 5.8 per cent, while retail sales came in at 7.2 per cent, both missing expectations sharply, and giving up most if not all of their recovery from disappointing numbers in August.” Michael Hewson, chief analysts, CMC Markets
Required Reading
Kenney seeks funds
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is seeking nearly $1.7-billion from Ottawa under a little-used federal program after a collapse in oil prices that sent the provincial economy into a tailspin, Justin Giovannetti reports.
Drillers sound alarm
Canada’s oil drillers say demand for their services is at historic lows as companies send equipment and people abroad, mainly to the U.S. Pointing to the foreign capital flight from Canada over the past several years, the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors says while the number of new wells drilled in 2020 will remain flat, the number of rigs in Western Canada will drop to 497 from 545. Emma Graney and Kelly Cryderman report.
Sabia guided Caisse well
Michael Sabia could hardly pick a better moment to step down as head of Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, having guided the giant provincial pension-fund manager out of the mess it was in when he arrived nearly 11 years ago and leaving before the next recession plunges it back into the dumps. Columnist Konrad Yakabuski shares his thoughts.