One of the biggest astronomical events of the decade is just days away. On April 8, North America will be engulfed in shadow, as a total eclipse of the sun sweeps across the continent.

Many locations in central and eastern Canada will be in the direct path of the total eclipse, while much of the rest of the country will experience a deep partial eclipse. Big crowds are expected in areas where the rare spectacle will be at its best. Not for another 20 years, in 2044, will Canadians have another such opportunity.

For those who want to make the most of the event and also watch the eclipse safely, The Globe and Mail’s science reporter, Ivan Semeniuk, will be answering questions ahead of the big day on April 3 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ivan saw his first total solar eclipse in 1979 – the last such event to be widely seen in Canada – and has witnessed three more since then. He recently recounted that story and the growing excitement that eclipse chasers are feeling as April 8 approaches, together with a viewing guide on how best to watch it.

You must be a subscriber to ask a question or leave a comment: Sign into your Globe account, head to the comments section of this article and submit either. Registered users, meanwhile, can still view the questions and responses.

Where’s the best place to watch the eclipse? What can Canadians living outside the path of totality see while the eclipse is underway? Where in the world is the next one? Tune in at 2 p.m. ET. on April 3 to read Ivan’s answers to these questions and more.

Follow along with Ivan’s coverage of the eclipse here.