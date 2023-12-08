Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: As the end of the year quickly approaches, everyone is rushing to get their retrospectives in. Time announced their pick for Person of the Year, and it might surprise you (not really). Another contender appears for word of the year.

Also this week, Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair played her final international game, racking up one last win for her stats, as fans belted out Celine Dion’s The Power of Love.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1Pixar announced this week it is bringing back its Toronto-set animated hit Turning Red to theatres next year, after a home release during the COVID-19 pandemic. Which other movies are returning to theatres?
a. Soul and Luca
b. Elemental and Onward
c. Lightyear and Luca
d. Soul and Toy Story 4

a. Soul and Luca. While no official reason was given as to why the three films were returning to theatres, complications owing to the actors’ and writers’ strikes earlier this year have left Pixar with a nearly seven-month window between Wish and Inside Out 2.

2Who was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year?
a. Barbie
b. King Charles III
c. Taylor Swift
d. Sam Altman

c. Taylor Swift. “While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about its selection. The other options were finalists.

3Christine Sinclair capped her international women’s soccer career with a win over Australia on Tuesday. How many goals has she scored in her international career?
a. 150
b. 190
c. 250
d. 99

b. 190. She ended her career as the top scorer in history, male or female, in international soccer.

4Reader's Digest Canada magazine announced this week that it was ending its 76-year publication run. The iconic brand in the Canadian publishing world became the origin for the expression “the Reader’s Digest version.” What does it mean?
a. The brief and concise version
b. The old-fashioned version
c. A recipe with double the butter
d. The long and drawn-out version

a. Brief and concise. The magazine announced that it will shut down its operations in the new year because of “declining ad sales revenues, increased production and delivery costs and changes in consumer reading habits.”

5What school subject was found to have declining test scores in every province, according to a new international ranking?
a. Science
b. Gym
c. Math
d. History

c. Math. Results show that Canada’s overall scores declined 35 points between 2003 and 2022, which some educators say is a sign we need to rethink how it’s taught in schools.

6In the latest saga of animals escaping their handlers in Ontario, which type of animal was recaptured after three days on the loose?
a. Panda bear
b. Kangaroo
c. A second IKEA monkey
d. Tiger

b. Kangaroo. Nathan the kangaroo escaped from the Oshawa Zoo and roamed free before being caught on Monday – but not before punching a police officer in the face.

7Still on animals, Newfoundland’s Coco the cat delighted Canadians across the country after which incredible feat?
a. Meowing a perfect rendition of Barrett's Privateers
b. Jumping off an electricity pole
c. Becoming the alpha among the neighbourhood dogs
d. Waking up her owner just in time to escape a fire

b. Jumping off an electricity pole. Reports say Coco was chased up the pole by a dog, and jumped offjumped off on her own just as a Newfoundland Power lineman was climbing up to get her.

8Politician Bonnie Crombie was chosen the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. She is currently the mayor of which city?
a. Barrie
b. North Bay
c. Mississauga
d. Timmins

c. Mississauga. Crombie was elected to her third term as mayor in 2022, and said she plans to resign to take the reins of the Ontario Liberals sometime next year.

9A recent report said which two countries were the major sources of disinformation campaigns aimed at disrupting Canadian elections?
a. China, India
b. Russia, China
c. Brazil, China
d. India, Iran

b. Russia, China. Canada’s Communications Security Establishment warned that Chinese and Russian cyberattacks were expected to increase in the next two years, especially with a federal election on the way.

10Last week, Merriam-Webster announced its word of the year was “authentic.” Which word was selected as the Oxford University Press’s top pick of the year? Here’s a hint: it was an option in last week’s quiz.
a. Swiftie
b. Situationship
c. Rizz
d. Prompt

c. Rizz. “It speaks to how younger generations create spaces – online or in person – where they own and define the language they use,” the publisher said.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're an ace.
Good effort.
This wasn't your week, but that's okay!

