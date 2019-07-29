Evening Update: RCMP shift to York Landing, following credible tip on B.C. murder suspects; Canada fires back at airlines over passenger-rights law

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

RCMP descend on York Landing, Man., after credible tip on B.C. murder suspects

Dozens of RCMP officers arrived late Sunday afternoon and several more arrived by ferry Monday after two members of the Bear Clan Patrol spotted two tall, white men at the community’s dump shortly after 4 p.m. The pair appeared to match the descriptions of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, and ran into the woods when they saw the Bear Clan members, who were dressed in bright yellow T-shirts.

But by mid-afternoon on Monday, the sense that officers might be closing in on the suspects appeared to wane.“After a thorough and exhaustive search, RCMP Manitoba has not been able to substantiate the tip in York Landing,” Mounties said in a tweet, adding that police resources will remain in the York Landing and Gillam areas.

Ontario announces that it will reverse course on autism funding after backlash

Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, announced on Monday that the government will move to design a funding program based on the needs of individual children. The new program will work within a $600-million budget, Mr. Smith told reporters at a press conference in Toronto. “It’s clear to me that we didn’t get the redesign right the first time. I’m here to tell you we will now,” he said.

The Globe and Mail first reported on the new direction after it obtained an e-mail about the plan on Sunday sent by Mr. Smith’s chief of staff, Sarah Letersky, to the government’s autism advisory panel. Mr. Smith apologized to families for the anxiety his government has caused with changes announced in February that would have cut their funding.

Federal government fires back at airlines, says it has authority to impose passenger-rights law

The Attorney-General of Canada, responding to an airline industry application to overturn the new rules in the Federal Court of Appeal, said the rules that cover all carriers flying into, out of and within Canada were written after extensive consultation and fall within its regulation-making authority.

The air passenger protection regulations the industry is seeking court permission to appeal, are going into effect in two stages – the first set is in force as of July 15 while the second part kicks in on Dec. 15. The rules set minimum compensation for delayed or bumped passengers, lost luggage, in addition to limiting at three hours the amount of time airlines can make boarded passengers wait on the tarmac.

As the Green Party surges in the polls, Elizabeth May confident in her unscripted style and pitch for collaboration

When Elizabeth May takes the stage in the leaders’ debates of the coming election campaign, she will be viewed as more of a serious contender than at any other point in her dozen-plus years at the helm of the Green Party of Canada. But she won’t prepare like most other leaders will. Instead, she’ll ready herself the way she usually does – alone, studying her files “like I’m cramming for an exam.” Not for her, prepared responses or attack lines carefully crafted with her team. “I’m a sort of in the moment, good on my feet kind of person.”

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

B.C. First Nation buys 5 per cent stake in clean-energy projects worth more than $2.5 billion: The Tahltan Nation says it purchased 5 per cent of three run-of-river hydro-electric projects located in its traditional territories, which include the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

Chief electoral officer to stick with voting day amid religious concerns: Election day can be no later than Oct. 21 under federal law, which this year falls on the Jewish holiday known as Shemini Atzeret, meaning Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign.

Man charged with first-degree murder after four found dead in Markham home: Police announced that Menhaz Zaman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, but the victims – and their connection to Mr. Zaman – have yet to be identified.

Ottawa to set up hospital network to become early adopters of Canadian medical technology: The goal is for the institutions to work collectively through the network to become early adopters of homegrown medical technology so Canadian companies have a local market and can compete globally.

Canadian greenhouse labour shortages worsened by growing cannabis producers: The skills required for working in greenhouses – whether growing cannabis or flowers or vegetables – are similar, but farmers are now facing pressure to keep and recruit more workers outside of the country’s budding cannabis industry

MARKET WATCH

Health care stocks finished down just over 1 per cent as marijuana producers weighed. CannTrust Holdings Inc. dipped 5 per cent, while Cronos Group Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. lost 4 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially down 38.87 points at 16,492.17.

U.S. stocks backed away from record highs on Monday as investors looked forward to an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve and for signs of progress from Shanghai, where U.S.-China trade negotiations are underway. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.96 points to 27,221.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points to 3,020.98, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points to 8,293.33.

TALKING POINTS

Boris’ road to exiting the EU: Full of rocks and hard places

Niall Ferguson: “If Mr. Johnson can win a majority, he can free himself from the Democratic Unionists and tack towards the EU’s opening offer of a trade deal for Britain and a special status for Northern Ireland within the single market.” Ferguson is the Milbank Family senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford. An updated edition of his book The Ascent of Money has just been published by Penguin.

Canada must clean-up its colonial marine pollution liability laws

Marilyn Slett: “When oil spills pollute these marine areas, they damage Indigenous property. However, since the definition of “pollution damage” excludes compensation for impairment of the environment alone, such damage is non-compensable.” Slett is the Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation, whose territory encompasses 16,658 square kilometres of land and water on the Central Coast of British Columbia.

As the Jays charted a course to nowhere, Stroman lost his way

Cathal Kelly: “Stroman, 28, was a good pitcher on a very bad team and about to become very expensive. So the Jays did the thing they are the best in baseball at – they ran him out of town in an excruciating soap opera that went on for months.”

LIVING BETTER

Nightshade vegetables have long gotten a bad rap for aggravating chronic health problems, including arthritis. It’s said that eating these foods can cause joint swelling, pain and stiffness. Yet, there is no scientific evidence to prove, or even strongly suggest, that eating nightshade vegetables has a direct impact on arthritis symptoms. The research is lacking. If you think that eating nightshade vegetables exacerbates your arthritis symptoms, eliminate them from your diet for four weeks. Keep a diary to track your food intake along with changes in the frequency and severity of symptoms.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Scott Nicholson believes life is a game, and he’s turned it into a fascinating career. ‘Mastermind Dr. Nicholson’ isn’t the Riddler, a super villain who likes to challenge the Bat-heroes with puzzles. He’s a professor of game design at the Brantford campus of Wilfrid Laurier University, where he runs the BGNlab. Nicholson designs physical games – like board games and escape rooms. Following his interest in Dungeons and Dragons he’s developed a skill at creating escape rooms for all ages. Designing escape rooms for Red Bull is a lot of fun, but Nicholson’s passion is making escape rooms for museums and other cultural institutions. “Intergenerational escape rooms, where everyone gets to be a hero, are my favourite games to create.”

Evening Update is written by Sierra Bein.