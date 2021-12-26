New public health restrictions come into effect in Quebec Sunday as COVID-19 case counts soar across the country.

The province is capping private gatherings at six people or two family bubbles, after reporting more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus Friday and another 9,206 Saturday.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the virus has been driving a surge in COVID-19 cases across much of Canada in recent weeks.

Ontario reported 9,826 new COVID-19 cases Boxing Day.

Christmas Day was the third day in a row that Ontario broke its record for daily case counts with 10,412 infections.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has said Omicron has become the dominant variant in several provinces.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.