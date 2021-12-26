Ontario health officials reported 9,826 new cases of COVID-19 Boxing Day.

The numbers come a day after the province reported a record 10,412 COVID-19 cases on Christmas.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 373 people are in hospital while 168 in intensive care.

She says not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on holidays or weekends.

Experts have said there may be more cases than reported because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Elliott says 90.7 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have two shots.

