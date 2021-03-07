A top value stock pick, three mistakes to avoid and the case for Fortis: What you need to know in investing this week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Globe Investor

Register
AdChoices
Globe Investor

A top value stock pick, three mistakes to avoid and the case for Fortis: What you need to know in investing this week

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Rob Carrick: Three mistakes investors are going to be tempted to make in the months ahead

• Here’s what my value investing students picked as the top stock pick of 2021

• Despite facing a big new obstacle, investors should be taking a longer look at Fortis

• Heinzl’s mailbag: What return of capital means for REITs, unwavering enthusiasm for Fortis, and more

• Canada’s market may be shielded as rising bond yields threaten stocks

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Rob Carrick: Three mistakes investors are going to be tempted to make in the months ahead

People don’t talk much about the stress of investing in a raging bull market, but it’s there, Rob Carrick writes. There’s an intolerance for anything that lags the great returns of the major stock indexes and particular market-leading stocks. In this kind of environment, it’s easy to fall victim to investing mistakes with long-term repercussions.

One mistake is selling bonds and bond exchange traded funds. With bond yields rising, the price of bonds and exchange-traded funds and mutual funds holding bonds have fallen rather sharply. The reason to hold bonds in a sensible blend with stocks is to cushion the impact when the stock markets next take a fall. Read more here, including the two other mistakes: succumbing to late-stage fear of missing out and getting carried away with new toys such as bitcoin ETFs.

Story continues below advertisement

More from Rob Carrick: Soaring stocks add to retirees’ worry about the ‘tax bomb’ hit on their investments when they die

(Return to top)

Here’s what my value investing students picked as the top stock pick of 2021

As with every year, students in my MBA class at the Ivey Business School had to find a potential value stock, value it and make a recommendation to buy or wait, professor George Athanassakos writes. With the market having more than recovered from its losses since last March, the picking has not been easy. Despite that, the top pick in this most recent class was Enerflex.

The Calgary-based supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry had a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9 times, a price-to-book of 0.4 and market capitalization of about $600-million (as at Feb. 2). One of the main reasons the students like the company is a focus on recurring revenues. Enerflex’s products and after-market services are a source of recurring revenue that offer higher margins relative to manufacturing and serve as a source of stable, predictable financial performance. Read more here, including their three other reasons.

(Return to top)

Despite facing a big new obstacle, investors should be taking a longer look at Fortis

Fortis has navigated through the pandemic almost unscathed, raising its quarterly dividend in September and delivering a slight increase in annual adjusted profits in 2020, David Berman writes. But now the St. John’s-based regulated utility is facing a new obstacle in early 2021: rising bond yields. Fortis shares have slipped more than 5 per cent over the past four weeks and are now trading at levels seen nearly two years ago.

But there’s a compelling argument for staying put or even buying shares during the slump: Utilities are already down, trailing the TSX by about nine percentage points so far this year and making dividend yields pop next to what are – even after the recent gains – paltry bond yields. Read more here.

(Return to top)

Heinzl’s mailbag: What return of capital means for REITs, unwavering enthusiasm for Fortis, and more

A reader asks John Heinzl: Many real estate investment trusts distribute significant amounts of return of capital. It has never made sense to me to include getting my own money back when calculating my yield. Do posted yields need to be adjusted by deducting the ROC to get a more realistic idea of what one is receiving?

He responds: Return of capital doesn’t necessarily mean you are “getting your own money back.” In general, ROC is defined as the portion of a distribution that does not consist of dividends, interest, realized capital gains or other income.

Story continues below advertisement

With REITs, ROC typically arises when its distributions exceed its taxable income. This isn’t necessarily a problem, however, because income is affected by accounting items, such as depreciation, that don’t reduce cash available for distributions. In other words, when you receive ROC, you are getting cash generated by the business, not some sleight-of-hand trick by the REIT. For investors, ROC has one big advantage: It is not taxed immediately. Read more here, including answers to other reader questions on Fortis and more.

More from John Heinzl: Yield Hog model dividend growth portfolio as of Feb. 28, 2021

(Return to top)

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

Canada’s market may be shielded as rising bond yields threaten stocks

Global stock markets are growing increasingly unsettled by a side effect of the global economic revival – rising interest rates and bond yields, Tim Shufelt writes. The sudden spike in long-term yields over the past month has sent a jolt of volatility into equities, which have come to depend on limitless stimulus in several forms, including depressed yields.

For the time being, turbulence resulting from the move in yields will likely be concentrated in growth and momentum stocks, and the markets that have them in abundance. Canada is not one of those markets. A heavy tilt toward resources, financials and stocks that pay generous dividends gives the Toronto Stock Exchange a bit of a cushion in the current environment, said Stephen Duench, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc. . “Relative to bond yields, Canada is quite attractive.” Read more here.

current canadian industry dividend yields

Per cent

TSX

Canada 10-year bond

Banks

Base metals

Consumer goods

Fertilizers/other

Financial services

Health care

Industrials

Information technology

Insurance

Integrated oil

Oil and gas expl./prod.

Precious metals

REITs

Telco/pipes/util./food

0

1

2

3

4

5%

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: agfiq

current canadian industry dividend yields

Per cent

TSX

Canada 10-year bond

Banks

Base metals

Consumer goods

Fertilizers/other

Financial services

Health care

Industrials

Information technology

Insurance

Integrated oil

Oil and gas expl./prod.

Precious metals

REITs

Telco/pipes/util./food

0

1

2

3

4

5%

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: agfiq

current canadian industry dividend yields

Per cent

TSX

Canada 10-year bond

Banks

Base metals

Consumer goods

Fertilizers/other

Financial services

Health care

Industrials

Information technology

Insurance

Integrated oil

Oil and gas expl./prod.

Precious metals

REITs

Telco/pipes/util./food

0

1

2

3

4

5

6%

JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: agfiq

More from Tim Shufelt: As a post-pandemic boom builds, foreign investors are showing renewed interest in Canadian stocks

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

In the week ahead, the Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate policy announcement on Wednesday, which is widely expected to hold steady at 0.25 per cent. Economic data on tap include Canada’s February job numbers on Friday, as well as: U.S. wholesale trade for January (Monday); U.S. inflation figures for February (Wednesday); Canada’s wholesale trade and motor vehicle sales for January (Friday).

Companies releasing their latest financial results include SNC-Lavalin Group, Great Canadian Gaming, Empire Co., Ballard Power Systems, Dorel Industries, Premium Brands Holdings and Intertape Polymer Group.

Read more: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

(Return to top)

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies