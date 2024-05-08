The free ride for conservative investors is over. Plus, the GIC rate surprise

Investors have been getting a bit of a free ride from low volatility Canadian stocks in the post-financial crisis era, frequently generating index-beating returns and strong dividend income from the most predictable and reliable companies on the market. The good times for these investors, however, may be over according to CIBC managing director of global market research Ian de Verteuil.

Mr. de Verteuil defines low volatility stocks as those with low six- and 12-month price variability, low beta (degree of sensitivity to movement in the benchmark) and where analysts agree most on earnings growth forecasts. Financials, utilities, consumer staples and industrials currently account for 70 per cent of the low volatility basket.

The analyst states bluntly that “low vol is unlikely to outperform in the long term.” There are two main hurdles for low volatility stocks - higher for longer interest rates and commodity prices.

In the first instance, low volatility stocks in the telecommunications and utilities sectors have been adversely affected by higher long-term interest rates. The yield on the S&P/TSX Utilities Index, for example, currently 4.8 per cent, looked a lot more attractive when the risk-free yield on the government of Canada 10-year bond was below 2 per cent after the financial crisis. Now, however, the 10-year yield is more competitive at 3.65 per cent.

In the case of commodities, energy producers and miners (particularly in the precious metals subsector) are subject to capricious commodity prices, which means they rarely qualify as low volatility stocks.

In recent months, a market supported by bullion, copper and crude price strength has left low volatility sectors underperforming badly. The lowest volatility stocks (first quintile) fell 11.4 per cent in March and another 7.9 per cent in April.

Interest rates and bond yields fell in more or less a straight line from 1990 to mid-2020 when they had little or no room to fall further. Every move lower was good for the equity market and particularly for low-but-stable profit growth companies paying a dividend.

Higher-for-longer rates will hurt low volatility, dividend paying companies. For as long as that trend lasts, the free lunch for conservative investors will be over.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The five-year 5 per cent GIC makes a surprise comeback

Online bank Tangerine is offering 5 per cent for guaranteed investment certificates with terms of three, four and five years, reports Rob Carrick. If you prefer a guaranteed 5 per cent over what stocks and bonds may provide, don’t delay. The financial market forces that helped produce this offer from Tangerine are already receding.

It’s time for a rethink of a widely followed valuation metric that has hurt the fortunes of price-conscious investors

One popular price-to-earnings benchmark to determine valuations has been the Shiller CAPE ratio, named after Nobel prize-winning economist Robert Shiller. This takes the trailing 10 years of earnings for the S&P 500 index, deflates them to remove the impact of inflation, and then calculates the 10-year average earnings. This is the denominator and today’s index value is the numerator. A lower CAPE ratio denotes a more attractive stock market for the value investor. But is the CAPE ratio as it stands still one of the best tools for value investors to seek earnings, or does it need revisiting? Robert Tattersall thinks it’s the latter, and it may mean markets aren’t so overvalued after all.

Clean energy ETFs start to outperform key oil & gas ETF

After a rough couple of years, exchange-traded funds tied to clean energy generation and distribution are starting to outperform investor vehicles centred on oil and gas exploration and production. Gavin Maguire of Reuters explains why - and whether the trend may hold.

Seniors scramble to manage tax impact of higher GIC returns

