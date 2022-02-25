I don’t own a position in Nutrien Ltd. but that may change in the coming weeks. There are both short and long term reasons to like the stock, but also some important questions I’d like answered before committing investment capital.

Nutrien provides agricultural products to farmers – fertilizer, crop protection (like pesticides) and seeds accounted for 86 per cent of revenue in the most recent quarter.

The company’s most recent earnings report saw profits and guidance well above expectations. Fourth quarter earnings at $2.47 easily exceeded estimates for $2.38. Management announced 2022 earnings guidance of about $11 per share, a full dollar ahead of the analyst consensus at the time of reporting.

Importantly, these estimates did not reflect the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential for trade sanctions against Russia. Russia is the world’s largest producer of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium (NPK) fertilizer and the country’s removal from the export market would cause a sharp rise in global prices.

Crop prices are elevated and this historically has boosted demand for fertilizer. Citi analyst Aakash Doshi noted “decade-long highs in both futures and cash crop prices should incentivize acreage expansion, particularly for grains like corn and wheat.” However, fertilizer prices may climb to levels that restrict demand.

In an in-depth research report earlier this week, BofA Securities strategist Israel Haim outlined the potential for food scarcity in the coming years that will further boost fertilizer prices. Mr. Haim noted the distinct possibility that phosphorous production will peak in 2030 while a World Wildlife Fund estimate indicates that global farmers will have to produce more food in the next 40 years than the entirely of harvesting for the past 8,000 years.

Despite the promising outlook, stock valuations remain attractive. The trailing price to earnings ratio of 13.3 is about half of the five year average of 26.4. Price to cash flow data is only available for the past two years but the current 5.5 times is significantly below the recent a 6.8 times average.

I have two big questions about Nutrien that I haven’t been able to answer with emails to analysts. Most importantly, earnings growth is expected to jump 88 per cent year over year in 2022 but then fall by 39 per cent in 2023. I’ll have to know why before buying the stock.

Secondly, I do not have a good handle on the revenue effects of the massive drought in the southwestern United States. Mr. Haim described the drought as the worst in 1200 years and cited evidence that it will last until 2030. Nutrien generates 70 per cent of its revenue south of the border.

Regional drought conditions will be positive for crop prices and, as Citi noted, will encourage more planting and fertilizer demand where it’s possible. On the other hand, farmers in the southwest looking across land resembling the Sahara desert won’t be buying fertilizer or crop protection products and I’m not sure how this balances out.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Canadian retail investors may finally be able to buy IPO shares at prices only big players have had access to

New financial technology platforms are giving individual investors more opportunities to buy into initial public offerings on the same footing as institutional investors. A big leap forward in this trend occurred this week when fintech PrimaryBid Ltd. of London announced it had received US$190-million in funding from an investor group led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. As Larry MacDonald tells us, the fintech intends to use the new funding to expand internationally, including in Canada.

TSX stocks remain resilient despite Ukraine shock waves

As the shock waves from Russia’s attack on Ukraine rippled through global financial markets on Thursday, Canadian stocks were distinctly resilient. While there was plenty of volatility on the Toronto Stock Exchange, especially in the financials sector, the losses were more than offset by relative strength in energy and tech stocks. The trading day ended with the S&P/TSX Composite Index eking out a gain of 0.1 per cent, compared with the 4-per-cent loss posted by French, German and British benchmark indexes. It resembles a pattern that has materialized over this year’s first two months of trading – while every major market is down, Canada is the least scathed among them. Tim Shufelt explains why.

Also see: Once a tail risk, now a real risk, Ukraine upends global investors

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Over the last three months, resource and financial companies have had some of the largest increases in short sales by dollar amount, including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. Larry MacDonald reports on the latest moves by those making wagers against Canadian equities.

Others (for subscribers)

Number Cruncher: Seven hammered-down U.S. homebuilder stocks

Number Cruncher: 10 sustainable ETF funds for yield-seeking investors

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this extremely oversold dividend stock

Thursday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1-million in this REIT yielding 4% and trading at a discount

Globe Advisor

Tech begins to raise its dividend game

Risk of regulatory arbitrage grows on gap between DSC ban on mutual funds and seg funds

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: We hold a mix of Canadian and U.S. equities, as well as fixed-income investments, with one of the bank-owned brokers. Are the gains of the holdings within our registered retirement savings plan and registered retirement income fund accounts subject to capital gains tax? I’m sure they are, but I just want to check.

Answer: It’s a good thing you checked. There are no capital gains taxes in RRSPs, RRIFs, tax-free savings accounts, registered education savings plans and other registered accounts. When you make a withdrawal from your RRSP or RRIF, the amount is added to your taxable income. Until then, there is no tax to pay.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Historically, it’s been a good idea to buy during times of crisis, when stock prices are down. This time around, that might be dicey. Ian McGugan will delve into the topic.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff