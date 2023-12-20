Equities

Wall Street futures were down slightly early Wednesday as investors took a breather after the recent rally. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were little changed.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all sat just below break even in the early premarket period. All three saw broad gains yesterday, with the Dow notching a record close. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday’s session up 1.05 per cent.

On Wednesday, markets will get the minutes from the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting earlier this month, when it left interest rates unchanged. Traders will be watching for hints from the central bank about how long it intends to maintain rates at current levels, particularly after fresh figures this week showed the country’s annual rate of inflation held steady at 3.1 per cent in November. Economists had forecast an easing in price pressures.

“Governor [Tiff] Macklem may be humming All I want for Christmas is two (per cent), but he is going to need to wait a little longer for that gift,” TD senior economist Leslie Preson said.

“Canada’s economy has cooled in recent months, and inflation is slowly feeling the chill. We expect weaker demand in the economy will gradually see inflation come down enough for the Bank of Canada to cut rates in the second quarter of next year.”

On the corporate side, markets will get results from BlackBerry after the close of trading. Earlier this month, BlackBerry Ltd. named John Giamatteo as its new chief executive and shelved a plan to spin off its Internet of Things business.

On Wall Street, shares of FedEx slumped more than 9 per cent in premarket trading after the company’s profit in its latest quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations. FedEx said adjusted earnings for the quarter that ended Nov. 30 jumped 23 per cent to US$1.01-billion, or US$3.99 per diluted share. But the result fell 19 US cents per share short of analysts’ estimate, according to LSEG data, Reuters reported. FedEx also cut its full-year revenue forecast. The results were released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.09 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.75 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.09 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.66 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rose amid continued global trade concerns in the wake of recent attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

The day range on Brent was US$79.07 to US$80.07 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$73.86 to US$74.87. Both benchmarks added about 1 per cent on Tuesday.

“In response to the disruptions in shipping at the Red Sea and despite ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian,’ a coalition to address security challenges in the Red Sea, oil prices were pushed higher on a combination of holiday hedges and goldilocks arriving at the oil patch,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“As the holiday season draws near, achieving a stable outcome for the region appears elusive. The prolonged conflict in Gaza continues to fuel an escalating humanitarian crisis, adding political pressure on multiple actors.”

Later this morning, markets will get weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Figures from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed an increase in crude and fuel inventories. Analysts had been expecting a decline.

In other commodities, spot gold was steady at US$2,040.69 per ounce in the early premarket period. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1 per cent at US$2,053.90.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady, trading around the 75-US-cent mark in the early premarket period, while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.88 US cents to 75.04 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has gained more than 1 per cent against the U.S. dollar over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 102.25.

The euro slid 0.21 per cent to US$1.0958 by early Wednesday morning.

Britain’s pound fell 0.59 per cent to US$1.2657. Figures released early this morning showed Britain’s annual rate of inflation fell to 3.9 per cent in November from 4.6 per cent a month earlier, helped by cheaper fuel costs.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.894 per cent.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account for Q3.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence index for December.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Summary of Deliberations for Dec. 6 policy decision.

