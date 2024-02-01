A reader did a smart thing recently after getting a sales pitch from a banker to buy credit card balance protection insurance.

Instead of saying yes, he reached out for comment on whether this type of insurance is worth it. I was reminded of this song’s opening words in formulating my response. To keep things succinct, let’s just go with a bigtime No.

Credit card balance protection kicks in if you’re unable to pay your card bill because of a job loss, a total disability or death. But the amount of coverage can be as low as 10 to 20 per cent of your balance for job loss and disability, according to a bulletin from the federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

The payout on death could be a lump sum of as much as $25,000. But for job loss and disability, you generally get your benefit paid over a set number of months. For example, you might get 20 per cent of your balance paid up to a maximum amount for five to 10 months.

One bank’s credit card balance insurance is priced at $1.20 per $100 on your balance up to $25,000. For example, you’d pay $6 plus taxes in a month with a $500 balance.

The average credit card balance in the third quarter of last year was $4,265, according to the credit-monitoring company TransUnion. This suggests an insurance premium of $51.18 a month, which seems excessive for coverage of just a slice of your card balance if you lose your job or you’re disabled.

If you’re open to buying insurance to protect your finances, consider term life insurance first and then disability or critical illness insurance. Two insurance types you can say no to are your bank’s credit card balance insurance and, as noted in a previous newsletter, insurance that pays your mortgage if you die or are disabled.

Ask Rob

Q: Why have I lost $1,000 in a U.S.-dollar money market fund? The fund company tells me there is foreign exchange risk, but I bought with U.S. dollars from my U.S.-dollar account.

A: Money market funds offer minimal risk of losing money and have made 4 to 5 per cent in the past year. The loss you describe appears to be a result of changes in the Canada-U.S. exchange rate. However, your fund is held in U.S. dollars and returns should be reported in that currency as well. It sounds like your fund company has converted your holdings to Canadian dollars in reporting your returns, which is not helpful. I suggest contacting your fund company to confirm this is the case.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

