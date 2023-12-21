There has to be more to solving Canada’s housing affordability crisis than building more houses.

We need practical measures that work right now, not over the years required to plan and build new condos, townhomes and houses. I’ve written before about multigeneration housing, where different generations of a family live together. Another thought is homesharing, where people rent out unused bedrooms in their home and share amenities like the kitchen and yard.

To find out more about this, I invited the co-founders of the homesharing platform Sparrow to do a newsletter Q&A. Here’s a version of my exchange with Oren Singer and Gavin Servai:

Q: Oren and Gavin, can you tell us a little about Sparrow?

A: The Sparrow platform connects Canadians with spare bedrooms to those looking for accommodation for a minimum of two months. We enable hosts to generate passive income and build social connections by renting out unused space in their homes, and renters to benefit from access to housing that is typically below market rates.

Q: Describe the kind of rentals people are posting on Sparrow, and how they compare to the broader rental market? What parts of the country do you serve?

A: At Sparrow, our listings typically involve homeowners renting out spare bedrooms or basements in their residences. These accommodations are offered with a minimum stay of two months up to 12 months or more. Unlike traditional rental offerings, Sparrow emphasizes affordability, community connection, and shared living experiences. A key aspect of our listings is that they include utilities, allowing housemates to get easily settled in. Additionally, our rentals provide more than just a room; they include access to shared amenities within the home. Our platform has a concentrated presence in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Vancouver Area.

Q: What’s the average cost of rentals on Sparrow, and how do they compare?

A: Sparrow’s average room rental, typically furnished and inclusive of utilities and with access to home amenities, is about $875 per month. In Ontario and British Columbia, where Sparrow primarily operates, this represents a significant saving. In comparison, the average one-bedroom in Ontario is $2,283, and in British Columbia, it’s $2,369. Comparing Sparrow’s $875 monthly rental cost to the average cost of splitting a 2-bedroom apartment in Ontario and B.C., Sparrow’s renters save approximately roughly 40 per cent.

Q: How many empty bedrooms have been filled so far by landlords and renters using Sparrow?

A: We’re just surpassing our 400th match on Sparrow.

Q: How does Sparrow make money?

A: Hosts pay a matching fee that ranges from a quarter of a month’s rent for short-term agreements, to a full month’s rent for longer-term agreements. Renters pay a monthly platform fee equal to 5 per cent of the monthly rent in exchange for matching, screening, lease signing, credit score building, and ongoing support.

Q: Can you give us a profile of the typical landlord using Sparrow, and the typical renter?

A: The typical Sparrow host is a homeowner, often with one to two spare rooms or a basement, looking to supplement their income in response to the escalating cost of living. Many are facing increased mortgage payments, rising food costs, and other financial pressures, and find that renting out their unused space is a practical solution. On the housemate side, Sparrow attracts a diverse group comprising students, newcomers to Canada, and young professionals. These individuals are in search of quality, affordable living spaces that fit their budgets while offering a sense of community and belonging. Our platform serves as a bridge, connecting these two groups and facilitating mutually beneficial living arrangements.

Q: How long do Sparrow tenants typically stay in their rentals, and do they have to sign a lease?

A: On average, tenants stay in Sparrow rentals for about eight months. When signing up, both hosts and housemates specify their preferred rental durations, and our matching system takes these preferences into consideration, along with other pieces of information. This approach promotes a compatible arrangement for both parties, as it aligns expectations right from the start. All agreements are formalized through a contract, providing security and clarity for the duration of the homesharing experience.

Q: Are there enough people willing to rent out a bedroom to make a meaningful dent in our rental supply problem?

A: Absolutely. We need roughly 3.5 million units to close the supply gap by 2030. With millions of spare bedrooms across Canada, and many homeowners struggling to meet mortgage obligations, homesharing presents an excellent win-win for homeowners and renters alike.

Ask Rob

Q: Several recent articles predict a Bank of Canada interest rate cut. Any bond ETF suggestions?

A: My suggestion would be a diversified, or aggregate, bond exchange-traded fund that holds government and corporate bonds maturing in the short, medium and long term. Bond ETFs like this have already started to rise in anticipation of a Bank of Canada rate cut, which is expected in the first half of next year. Here’s the bond instalment of the 2023 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide. I’ll update the guide in the first quarter of 2024.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools, Explainers, Guides and Charts

Tips for protecting your private data on various internet-connected devices from the Canadian Bankers Association and the federal government. Timely, given that electronics are a big gift theme at this time of year.

Announcement

This is the last Carrick on Money newsletter of 2023. Happy holidays to all. See you in January.

