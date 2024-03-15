Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Why be aggressive in your dealings with other people when you can turn on the charm and get everything you desire at the flash of a smile? The year ahead will bring opportunities to make friends with people whose support can take you higher than ever before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go out of your way to help someone who has lost their way and don’t count the cost even when you know your resources are being stretched. The universe always looks kindly on those who give more thought to other people’s needs than to their own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you put a friend’s needs first today they will return the compliment later on when it is you who requires assistance. Group activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so the more you do with other people the more you will benefit as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is sometimes said that who you know is more important than what you know and you will be reminded of that today when a senior colleague steps in to back you up on the work front. You can never have too many friends in high places.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be finding it hard to stay in one place for any length of time but why would you want to when there is a world out there waiting to be explored? Drop what you are working on and follow your heart wherever it may lead you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own seems to be exerting a strange fascination over you. You may be spellbound by their captivating personality but don’t lose contact with reality – and certainly don’t strive to be like them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that Venus is moving through the partnership area of your chart you can expect one-to-one relationships of all kinds to go well. But they will go even better if you stop trying to micro-manage their lives. Give them some breathing space.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Lookahead for the week starting March 10

Your daily horoscope: March 11, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 12, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 13, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 14, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have pushed yourself hard in recent weeks and need to take things easy for a while. With Venus, your ruler, moving through the wellbeing area of your chart this would be a good time to start a new health kick – but it must be relaxing!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most loving area of your chart will bring the romantic side of your nature to the fore. If you are single then a new affair will be a lot of fun. If you are partnered-up already your relationship will reach new heights of passion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste any more time on a feud that can never be won. Even if you believe you are entirely in the right you will only hurt yourself if you allow it to continue. There is no sense holding a grudge, so forgive and forget and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will open your mind to possibilities that had not occurred to you before. They could also open your heart to a degree that allows you to see positive things about colleagues and strangers that you were previously unaware of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself tempted to go on a spending spree today it would be a good idea to set yourself a budget and stick to it resolutely. If you go even one cent over the top you could find it impossible to stop until there is nothing left!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem much happier lately about your place in the world and that’s great but don’t get so self-satisfied that you neglect to take on challenges that can stretch you above and beyond your normal capabilities. Never stop striving. Never stop learning.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com