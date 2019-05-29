 Skip to main content

Style Fashion disruption: This spring, what’s in style is a flair for advocacy

On May 30, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards will celebrate the country’s style stars. Here, we look at the politics of fashion and the changemakers who are ushering in a more diverse, sustainable and inclusive industry

Lori Fazari
Table of Contents

Canadian style activists The politics of fashion Celebrating Indigenous designers

Three entrepreneurs who are changing the Canadian fashion industry

Meet three Canadian entrepreneurs at the forefront of inclusive style

The fashion industry debate around advocacy and activism is taking centre stage this season. These entrepreneurs have already started the conversation.

The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards class of 2019

The May 30 gala – now in its sixth year – will bring hundreds of Canada’s top designers, stylists, makeup artists, models, photographers and buyers under one roof to celebrate their achievements.



Designer Sophie Theallet on the perils of mixing politics and style

Her clothes were worn by Michelle Obama and many celebrities, but after the 2016 election she learned the repercussions of speaking out on politics. Relocating to Montreal helped her discover a new voice.

When I became a designer working in New York, the bravery and sense of fantasy I developed as a child shaped my approach to an industry that can, at times, be frustrating for not looking outside of itself. The type of fashion that I believe in needs to say something and reflect our time.

How fashion can be a form of protest

The long and provocative history of spring’s must-have fashion item – the blazer

Many moments in the blazer’s history correspond to major points of political agitation and cultural upheaval, especially when it comes to changing gender roles. The twisting of its conservative origins is often used by designers and wearers to signal disruption in politics, gender, race and class.

Why the new look of womenswear is big, poufy – and powerful

Call it third-wave femininity. Because of the look’s social and political symbolic underpinnings throughout history, hyperfemininity has felt endangered as of late. But this season, the girly designer dress for grownups will not be denied.

The politics of pockets and women’s wear

In 2019, is it too much to ask to have well-proportioned pockets? Apparently, yes. The perplexing inferiority (or persistent absence) of women’s clothing pockets is well known. This modern condition is historic, and deeply entrenched.

Five ways the fashion industry can do better in 2019

From diversifying who appears on the cover of magazines to educating consumers on sustainable attire, the fashion industry is taking some steps in the right direction, but there are more big issues to tackle.



A celebration of Indigenous fashion design

How lifestyle brands are working with Indigenous communities to create more authentic collaborations

From providing Northern communities with bolts of fabric to partnering with designers on housewares collections, lifestyle brands are giving examples of how to foster creative collaboration instead of colonization.

(Return to top)

This guide is curated by Lori Fazari.

