Hello,

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chief from Manitoba, is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The AFN is an advocacy organization that pushes for legislative reforms and budgetary spending for 634 First Nations across Canada.

“To Canada and Canadians, we need your support. You have to work with First Nations people in a good way. We are here in a good way,” Woodhouse said today in a speech after her election in Ottawa.

The organization’s national chief is elected by chiefs and proxies from communities across the country and plays a pivotal role in fostering relationships with the Prime Minister and the cabinet.

Woodhouse’s win follows six rounds of voting that unfolded until almost midnight on Wednesday.

Full story here by parliamentary reporter Kristy Kirkup.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada proposes minimum 20-per-cent to 23-per-cent emissions cut from oil and gas sector: Based on consultation with industry and experts, the government says it believes such a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can be achieved through technological changes. Story here.

Bank of Canada deputy governor says high immigration may be adding to housing inflation: Toni Gravelle said in a speech today that home construction in Canada has not kept pace with increased immigration, adding to shelter price inflation.

Irwin Cotler under 24-hour police protection due to threat to his life: The Globe and Mail was not able to learn who or what organization or country poses the threat to Cotler, an outspoken advocate for human rights, and former justice minister who recently served as Canada’s special envoy on Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism.

CBC head summoned to Commons committee over job cuts, executive bonuses: The House of Commons Heritage Committee unanimously agreed today to have Catherine Tait, the president of the public broadcaster, appear before them and address planned cuts and potential bonuses.

Rights activists question safety of testifying at foreign interference inquiry: Some Canadian activists who frequently criticize the Chinese government say they do not feel comfortable testifying at a coming public inquiry into foreign interference where two politicians accused of close ties to China have been granted full standing and the ability to cross examine witnesses. Story here.

Food costs for typical family of four projected to rise by $700 in 2024: report: Canada’s Food Price Report, now in its 14th year, says the cost of groceries will become more expensive overall, but the rate of increase is slowing. Story here.

Calgary mayor will not attend annual menorah lighting, says event has pivoted to become political: Jyoti Gondek said in a social-media posting that the event at city hall has shifted toward a more political nature.

Grocery code of conduct will raise prices, not lower them, Loblaws and Walmart tell lawmakers: At a House of Commons agriculture committee meeting today on stabilizing food prices, Galen Weston, executive chairman of the Loblaws group of companies, said his company and the industry at large have been unfairly targeted for food price inflation.

Bonnie Crombie presses Ford to stick to Peel breakup amid reports government is wavering: The newly elected Ontario Liberal leader, currently mayor of the Toronto-area city of Mississauga, says that if the Premier backs away from plans to break up Peel’s regional government, she would be “deeply disappointed and frankly angry for the wasted time and resources.” Story here.

Ottawa urged to create pathway for undocumented migrants to stay as deportations rise: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has been looking at creating such a program, which follows the Prime Minister’s mandate letter to the then-immigration minister in 2021 to “further explore ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers who are contributing to Canadian communities.”

B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe retiring: Lisa Lapointe, leaving after 13 years, says she is saddened by her agency’s inability to sway policies to reduce the “tragic impacts” of toxic drugs on thousands of people.

Unity and division among MPs in the House of Commons as seasonal break looms: The day swung between extremes of consensus and combativeness, with the deputy Speaker at one point kicking a Conservative MP out of the House for accusing the Prime Minister of being a liar. Story here.

Foreign Affairs Minister condemns Hamas sexual assaults: In a posting on X, Melanie Joly said Canada strongly condemns gender-based violence, “including rape, perpetrated by Hamas against women in Israel.” Story here.

Ottawa urged to sanction Chinese seafood companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labour: A written submission sent to Global Affairs Canada today by the two groups says imposing sanctions would send a message to the Chinese companies, and Canadian importers doing business with them, that products made using Uyghur forced labour will not be allowed to enter the Canadian market. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

$1.5M Mulroney donation: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and his wife, Mila, are donating $1.5-million to the foundations of three Montreal health institutions, which will each receive $500,000. Mulroney has been treated at all of them: the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, the University of Montreal Health Centre and the Montreal Heart Institute. “I want to reiterate how grateful I am to have been cared for by the competent and talented teams at these two hospitals and this research institute,” he said. “With this donation, I would like to express my gratitude for their exemplary professionalism and exceptional contribution to our healthcare system.”

New Quebec Lieutenant Governor: Manon Jeannotte, a former Mi’kmaq Nation chief who has worked in policy, governance and advocacy for Indigenous communities, has been named to the post. The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment. Jeannotte replaces J. Michel Doyon, who had served in the role since 2015.

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec. 7, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Private meetings and Chrystia Freeland appeared before the Commons finance committee to discuss housing policy. Later, Freeland attended Question Period.

Ministers on the Road: Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is in Dubai, attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, through Dec. 12. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is also at the conference through today.

Commons Committee Highlights: Defence Minister Bill Blair appeared before the national defence committee along with Caroline Xavier, chief of the Communications Security Establishment on supplementary estimates. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland appeared before the finance committee on policy decisions and market forces that have led to increases in the cost of buying or renting a home in Canada. Wal-Mart Canada Corp. president and chief executive officer Gonzalo Gebara and Galen Weston, the chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, appeared before the agriculture and agri-food committee on efforts to stabilize food prices. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, appeared before the status of women committee, on supplementary estimates. The procedure and house affairs committee met in camera to begin their work looking at Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appearing at the Ontario Liberal convention last weekend.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in Montreal, and, in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau presented the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet held a media scrum in the foyer of the House of Commons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a fundraising event in the Montreal-area city of Pointe-Claire.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at COP28.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, participated virtually in Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon discusses the story of two siblings separated by Russia’s practice of sending Ukrainian children to summer camps or foster homes within its borders. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Noël Kinsella: The former Senate speaker has died, aged 84. New Brunswick-born Kinsella was appointed to the Senate in 1990, and sat as a Progressive Conservative. He was appointed speaker in 2006 and left the Senate in 2014. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs posted here on Kinsella’s passing.

PUBLIC OPINION

Would Trudeau exit help Liberals?: David Coletto, the chair and CEO of Abacus Data, offers data and thoughts here on how Justin Trudeau stepping down as federal Liberal leader would impact vote intention.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the start of a climate success story: “When it comes to the greenhouse gases wreaking havoc with the planet’s climate, carbon dioxide gets most of the attention but methane is finally edging into the spotlight. Methane is potent – 25 times greater than carbon dioxide – and the gas is responsible for about a third of increased temperatures to date. In Canada, the main source of methane emissions is the oil and gas industry.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on how the Chrétien-Harper connection is a rare thing in our polarized times: “The image leaped off the screen a couple of days ago. A photo of Stephen Harper and Jean Chrétien grinning like lifelong buddies in each other’s presence. “Always wonderful to catch up with a true gentleman and friend,” wrote former prime minister Harper, who posted the pals pic on X. The Conservative warrior obviously wanted his close ties to the lunch-bucket Liberal well known. Mr. Harper’s protégé, the hyperpartisan Pierre Poilievre, probably wasn’t too thrilled. Mr. Harper, he knew, despised Liberals.”

Sheema Khan (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, with Islamophobic incidents on the rise, Muslim Canadians are worried: “Since the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, I’ve been increasingly self-conscious when I’m walking down the street in my hometown of Ottawa wearing my hijab. Like many members of the Muslim community in Canada, I’ve been feeling anguish watching Israel’s brutal military response in Gaza, while also grappling with the disturbing rise in Islamophobia that is making Muslims feel unsafe.”

OPINION – CBC

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how the CBC’s president inadvertently makes the case for scrapping the public broadcaster: “The Liberals could have given English Canada a slimmed-down public broadcaster that emphasizes high-quality cultural and public-affairs programming on multiple platforms. But they succumbed to their habitual inertia and political clientelism. The worst of all possible outcomes – a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre scrapping the CBC altogether – now seems frighteningly likely.”

Max Fawcett (The National Observer) on how the CBC needs to start Pierre-Poilievre-proofing itself: “It’s possible Poilievre will back down from his pledge to purge the organization, just as Stephen Harper did before him. But Harper had to govern for two terms in a minority Parliament, and he always seemed laser-focused on the longer game of building toward a durable Conservative majority. Poilievre is different. If he gets a majority, it will almost certainly be in his first term, not any subsequent ones. That’s in large part because he’s a breaker, not a builder. Betting on his better angels winning out seems like a good way to lose money – $1.3-billion to be precise.”

