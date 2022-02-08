- Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
Beijing Olympics: Latest updates
Olympic events for Feb. 8, 2022
- Ice hockey: Canada faced off against the United States Monday night in a round robin game. The undefeated Canadian women’s team won 4-2 in a clash of unbeaten teams. The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports that Ann-Renee Desbiens made 51 saves, setting a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender in an Olympic contest – male or female.
- Biathlon: Calgary’s Scott Gow finished fifth in the men’s 20-kilometre individual biathlon on Tuesday, marking Canada’s best performance in that event. The 31-year-old Gow missed just one of his 20 targets and finished the event in a time of 49 minutes, 53 seconds. Gow’s performance also tied Canada’s best Olympic result in a men’s biathlon event. (Jean-Philippe Le Guellec was fifth in the men’s 10-kilometre sprint a the Sochi Games in 2014.) France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet won the gold medal. Anton Smolski of Belarus took the silver and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe bagging the bronze.
- Super-G: Toronto’s Jack Crawford was the fastest Canadian in men’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Games on Tuesday, finishing sixth. The event was Crawford’s second top-10 finish in as many days. Austria’s Matthias Mayer won gold in one minute 19.94 seconds to successfully defend his Olympic title. Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States earned silver in 1:19.98 and Norway’s Aamodt Aleksander Kilde took bronze in 1:20.36.
- Freestyle skiing: Canada’s Megan Oldham finished fourth in the women’s freestyle skiing big air event. She was joined by 17-year-old Olivia Asselin, who finished eighth in the final. World champion skier Eileen Gu took home the gold medal. Gu is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives in China primed for multimedia stardom, writes Cathal Kelly.
Off the field
- Cold welcome: Skiers and snowboarders often talk about carving up a slope. But in the mountain zone of the Beijing Olympics, the wind and snow are slicing back. Extreme cold and high winds in Zhangjiakou, a city 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing, have been a constant in the mountain hub, affecting the athletes’ ability to compete at peak performance.
The day in pictures
Coming up at the Beijing Olympics
All dates and times (ET)
What to watch later today, Feb. 8
- Curling mixed doubles, bronze medal game 1:05 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s parallel giant slalom 1:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s parallel giant slalom 1:48 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s parallel giant slalom 2:06 a.m. ET
- Snowboard men’s parallel giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:15 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:24 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:30 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s giant slalom, quarterfinal 2:36 a.m. ET
- Men’s parallel giant slalom, finals 🥇 2:43 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:00 a.m. ET
- Biathlon, men’s 20km individual, final 🥇 3:30 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle qualification 3:50 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. ET
- 1500m speed skating, men’s 🥇 5:30 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, quarterfinal 5:55 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:25 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, semifinal 6:35 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, women’s sprint freestyle, final 🥇6:47 a.m. ET
- Luge, women’s single, run 3 6:50 a.m. ET
- Cross-country skiing, men’s sprint freestyle, final 7:00 a.m. ET
- Curling, mixed doubles gold medal game 7:05 a.m. ET
- Luge, women’s single, run 4 🥇 8:55 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s halfpipe qualification 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, women’s slalom, run 19:15 p.m. ET
- Freestyle skiing, men’s big air, final 🥇 10:00 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross seeding 10:00 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s halfpipe, qualification 11:30 p.m. ET
What to watch tomorrow, Feb. 9
- Alpine skiing, women’s slalom 12:45 a.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s snowboard cross finals 🥇2:45 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, ski jumping 3 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, Men Group B 3:40 a.m. ET
- Nordic combined, men’s Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, cross country 🥇 6 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1500m, quarterfinal 6 a.m. ET
- Short Track, women’s 1000m, heats 6:44 a.m. ET
- Curling, men round robin 🍁 7:05 a.m. ET
- Luge, double, run 1 7:20 a.m. ET
- Short Track, men’s 1500m, semifinal 7:29 a.m. ET
- Short track, women’s 3000m relay, semifinal 7:45 a.m. ET
- Ice hockey, Men Group B 8:10 a.m. ET
- Short track, men’s 1500m, finals 8:13 a.m. ET
- Luge, double, run 2 🥇8:35 a.m. ET
- Curling, women, round robin 8:05 p.m. ET
- Figure skating, men’s singles, free program 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Skeleton, men’s individual, run 1 8:30 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, women’s halfpipe, final 🥇 8:30 p.m. ET
- Alpine skiing, men’s alpine combined downhill 9:30 p.m. ET
- Skeleton, men’s individual run 2 10 p.m. ET
- Snowboard, men’s snowboard cross, seeding 10:15 p.m. ET
- Ice hockey, men Group C 11:10 p.m. ET
What time is it in Beijing right now?
Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 8
Latest Olympic medal count
Chen scores world record for massive lead over shocked Hanyu: In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, American Nathan Chen scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing on Tuesday, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen – also a gold-medal favourite then – had finished the short program at 17th place after a disastrous performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold.
Olympic fever hits China’s stock market: Olympic fever has unleashed a buying frenzy on China’s stock exchange this week, with investors pouncing on shares linked to the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, including some whose connection to the games was purely speculative.
