Beijing Olympics: Latest updates

Olympic events for Feb. 8, 2022

Ice hockey: Canada faced off against the United States Monday night in a round robin game. The undefeated Canadian women’s team won 4-2 in a clash of unbeaten teams. The Globe’s Rachel Brady reports that Ann-Renee Desbiens made 51 saves, setting a record for most stops by a Canadian goaltender in an Olympic contest – male or female.

: Calgary’s Scott Gow finished fifth in the men’s 20-kilometre individual biathlon on Tuesday, marking Canada’s best performance in that event. The 31-year-old Gow missed just one of his 20 targets and finished the event in a time of 49 minutes, 53 seconds. Gow’s performance also tied Canada’s best Olympic result in a men’s biathlon event. (Jean-Philippe Le Guellec was fifth in the men’s 10-kilometre sprint a the Sochi Games in 2014.) France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet won the gold medal. Anton Smolski of Belarus took the silver and Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe bagging the bronze. Super-G: Toronto’s Jack Crawford was the fastest Canadian in men’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Games on Tuesday, finishing sixth. The event was Crawford’s second top-10 finish in as many days. Austria’s Matthias Mayer won gold in one minute 19.94 seconds to successfully defend his Olympic title. Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States earned silver in 1:19.98 and Norway’s Aamodt Aleksander Kilde took bronze in 1:20.36.

Canada's Megan Oldham finished fourth in the women's freestyle skiing big air event. She was joined by 17-year-old Olivia Asselin, who finished eighth in the final. World champion skier Eileen Gu took home the gold medal. Gu is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives in China primed for multimedia stardom, writes Cathal Kelly.

Off the field

Cold welcome: Skiers and snowboarders often talk about carving up a slope. But in the mountain zone of the Beijing Olympics, the wind and snow are slicing back. Extreme cold and high winds in Zhangjiakou, a city 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing, have been a constant in the mountain hub, affecting the athletes’ ability to compete at peak performance.

The day in pictures

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin scores on U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney on a penalty shot during second period women's ice hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada would go on to win 4-2.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 1 of 19

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after scoring on a penalty shot against the U.S. during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press 2 of 19

Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens reaches out for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game against U.S. at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Song Yanhua/The Associated Press 3 of 19

Megan Oldham, of Canada, competes during the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals Beijing Winter Olympics. She would finish fourth just shy of a medal.The Associated Press 4 of 19

Canada's Megan Oldham competes in the freestyle ski big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 5 of 19

Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick ahead of the Women's Freestyle Big Air Final on Day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images AsiaPac 6 of 19

Pedestrians watch a live broadcast of U.S.-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, or Gu Ailing, who competes for China as she reacts on her way to winning the gold medal in the Women's Freestyle Big Air on day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac 7 of 19

Canada's Scott Gow shoots from a standing position during Men's Biathlon 20km Individual at National Biathlon Centre Zhangjiakou, China.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac 8 of 19

Canada's Christian Gow crosses the finish line in the Men's Biathlon 20km Individual, finishing fifth, at National Biathlon Centre Zhangjiakou, China.KIM HONG-JI/X90173 9 of 19

Jack Crawford of Canada makes a jump during the men's super-G final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Alessandro Trovati/AP 10 of 19

Canada's James Crawford reacts after finishing sixth in the men's super-G final during the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP 11 of 19

Canada's Keegan Messing competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 12 of 19

Canada's Keegan Messing shows the media a photo of his son after the men's short program figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press 13 of 19

Canada's Connor Howe skates to a fifth place finish during the Men's 1500m on day four of the Beijing Winter Olympics.David Ramos/Getty Images AsiaPac 14 of 19

Canada's Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieumen competes in the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 15 of 19

Canadian bronze medallists Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 16 of 19

Mirela Rahneva of Canada starts during the women's skeleton training run at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 17 of 19

Canada's Brooke Dhondt trains on the halfpipe course at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 18 of 19

Canada's Dahria Beatty competes during the Women's Cross-Country Sprint Free Qualification on Day 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Al Bello/Getty Images AsiaPac 19 of 19

Coming up at the Beijing Olympics

Olympic highlights and medal count for Feb. 8

Latest Olympic medal count

Chen scores world record for massive lead over shocked Hanyu: In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, American Nathan Chen scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing on Tuesday, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen – also a gold-medal favourite then – had finished the short program at 17th place after a disastrous performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Olympic fever hits China’s stock market: Olympic fever has unleashed a buying frenzy on China’s stock exchange this week, with investors pouncing on shares linked to the ongoing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, including some whose connection to the games was purely speculative.

Eileen Gu, of China, waves after competing during the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)The Associated Press

Essential reads on the Beijing Olympics

Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press

Sports columnist Cathal Kelly

Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue

Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective

Mikaël Kingsbury settles for silver as moguls skiing sees a shift on the throne

There hasn’t been a fun Olympics for a decade, but at least Beijing is honest about what we’re getting instead

On the politics

Beijing’s Olympic plans are mired in politics and threatened by COVID-19. Will it all be worth it?

As world’s media descend on Beijing for Winter Olympics, journalists in China warn of unprecedented hurdles

Megan Walsh: The Olympics as metaphor for how the Chinese Communist Party writes its narratives

On Team Canada

Catriona Le May Doan is living the chef de mission dream

Ski cross team is ready for anything as they fight for a place at the Games

NHL veteran Eric Staal leads Canada’s hockey team into Beijing Olympics