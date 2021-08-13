Afghanistan is under Taliban control. How did we get here?

- Taliban’s takeover
- Canada in Afghanistan
- How can I help Afghans?
- More reading
Table of contents
Afghanistan: Latest news
- Canada’s last airlift from Kabul took off Thursday and most Canadian troops have left, Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre said as Global Affairs urged Canadian expats and former Afghan support staff to find safe hiding places while they organize other rescue options. Thousands are still crowding around the U.S.-guarded airport, hoping to join the airlift before the Americans pull out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Aug. 31.
- Earlier this week, cellphone footage posted to Facebook appeared to show Canadian troops ignoring Afghans with exit documents in hand as they pleaded to get past the airport perimeter. “They are completely ignoring our messages, our yelling and shouting and nobody is going to take care of us,” one man can be heard saying.
- The Afghan crisis has awakened old fears among the Hazara, a majority-Shia ethnic minority that the Taliban, a Sunni movement, persecuted when they were last in power in the 1990s. Members of Canada’s Hazara diaspora have heard from family and friends in Afghanistan about Hazaras being beaten and arrested.
Taliban’s takeover: The basics
Who are the Taliban?
The Taliban (“students” in the Pashto language) are a Sunni political and military movement that, from 1996 to 2001, controlled most of Afghanistan, imposing a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. A U.S.-led invasion drove them from power soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 (whose mastermind, al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was a Taliban ally harboured in Afghanistan). For the next two decades, Allied troops would try without success to eliminate the Taliban insurgency, which regrouped in southern Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.
Who are the Taliban’s top leaders?
Decision-making within the Taliban is consensus-based and often an opaque process to outsiders. There are identifiable leaders, but their roles are rapidly evolving as the Taliban shifts from an insurgency to a government.
- Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada: The movement’s supreme spiritual leader, a title he inherited in 2016 when his predecessor, Akhtar Mansour, was killed in a U.S. air strike. He is rarely seen or heard from by the public.
- Abdul Ghani Baradar: The public-facing leader of the new regime. Mullah Baradar is a co-founder of the Taliban who has represented it internationally, such as in the 2020 peace talks with the U.S. and Afghan governments.
- Mawlavi Yaqoob: The son of the Taliban’s first leader, Mullah Omar. He is one of the supreme leader’s deputies alongside Mullah Baradar.
- Sirajuddin Haqqani: Head of the Haqqani militant network that was founded by his late father, Jalaluddin Haqqani.
How did the Taliban take over Afghanistan so quickly?
The Taliban’s war against the government in Kabul gained momentum this spring, when U.S. President Joe Biden set a new date for the planned withdrawal of American troops. The Taliban launched major offensives in the north and south starting in May, and by early August, provincial capitals began to fall, including Kandahar, the Taliban’s former symbolic stronghold. On Aug. 15, the Taliban made its way into Kabul as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country; the following week, the Taliban declared the war over and that a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” would begin under their rule.
The Taliban’s 2021 offensive
Afghanistan control, by district
Contested
Government-controlled
Taliban-controlled
Mazar-i-
Sharif
APRIL 13
Herat
Kabul
Kandahar
MAY 11
JUNE 16
JULY 20
AUG. 12
AUG. 15
john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: FDD’s Long War Journal
The Taliban’s 2021 offensive
Afghanistan control, by district
Contested
Government-controlled
Taliban-controlled
Mazar-i-
Sharif
APRIL 13
Herat
Kabul
Kandahar
MAY 11
Kabul
JUNE 16
Kabul
JULY 20
AUG. 12
AUG. 15
john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: FDD’s Long War Journal
The Taliban’s 2021 offensive
Afghanistan control, by district
Contested
Government-controlled
Taliban-controlled
Mazar-i-
Sharif
APRIL 13
MAY 11
Herat
Kabul
Kandahar
JUNE 16
JULY 20
AUG. 15
AUG. 12
john sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FDD’s Long War Journal
Why is the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan?
The Afghan “forever war” has been costly for the U.S. and its allies, both in terms of lives and money. Three U.S. presidents have tried to set timetables for withdrawal: Barack Obama’s administration said in 2011 that the pullout would begin in 2014, but after some major troops reductions, he halted the process; Donald Trump reached a peace deal with the Taliban and promised to get all troops out by May, 1, 2021, if they kept their commitments; and Mr. Biden announced a plan this past April to withdraw by Sept. 11, which he later revised to Aug. 31. Once the U.S. military hurriedly gave the Afghans control of Bagram airfield, the Taliban redoubled their efforts to overthrow the Afghan state. And once they had succeeded, Mr. Biden held firm to the Aug. 31 deadline despite pleas from allies to have more time for evacuations.
Canada in Afghanistan: From a war to a rescue mission
Canada ended its military mission in Afghanistan in 2011, by which point 158 Canadian Armed Forces members and seven Canadian civilians had died in the conflict. Ottawa continued to support Afghanistan with humanitarian and development aid and promised to continue doing so after the Americans left this summer. But as the situation deteriorated, Canada redeployed special forces to Afghanistan to help evacuate its Kabul embassy, and then hastily organized evacuation flights.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced intense pressure to save Afghan interpreters and staff who had helped the Canadians and would be vulnerable to Taliban reprisals. In July he announced a fast-tracked plan to do so for thousands of people, but by the time of the final airlift on Aug. 26, Canada managed to bring only nine emergency airlifts and more than 800 people directly to Canada. Many thousands will have to get here via other countries.
How can I help ease the Afghan humanitarian crisis?
Throughout the Afghan conflict, there have been various United Nations organizations and charities accepting donations to help Afghans through their dire straits. They include:
- Canadian Red Cross (Afghanistan campaign)
- UN High Commission for Refugees
- UN World Food Programme
- Islamic Relief Canada
Afghanistan: More from The Globe and Mail
NEWS AND ANALYSIS
Taliban’s potential president: ex-prisoner and long-time insurgent who spoke to Trump
China welcomes Taliban rule in Afghanistan even as Beijing remains wary of security vacuum
Taliban checkpoints, Canadian red tape impeding rescue efforts in Afghanistan
OPINION
I am a teen stuck in Afghanistan. And I am begging Canada for help
Naomi Alboim and Karen Cohl: Ordinary Canadians can help Afghans settle successfully in our communities
Geoffrey York: The Taliban control Afghanistan once again. To understand the country’s future, we shouldn’t forget their past
Editorial: Ottawa bungled the Afghan rescue operation, and Afghans relying on Canada will die because of it
CANADA’S AFGHAN MISSION
We remember: 31 Canadian Afghanistan war veterans lost to suicide
Louie Palu: In Afghanistan, I saw firsthand how these interpreters saved lives. Now who will save them?
Lawrence Martin: Canada and the U.S. must learn from the Afghanistan debacle
With reports from Robert Fife, Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.