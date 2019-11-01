What’s going on in the Trump impeachment process? A guide to the story so far

Open this photo in gallery Washington, Oct. 31: Vote tallies are displayed in the House of Representatives chamber as legislators vote on a resolution to move forward into the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The resolution passed 232-196, mostly along party lines. Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

The latest

Donald Trump is the fourth U.S. president ever to face impeachment proceedings after House Democrats passed a motion Thursday to allow public hearings in an investigation of the White House’s relations with Ukraine. The motion, which passed 232 to 196 (mostly along party lines, with two Democrats opposing it), was authorized by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to counter Republican criticisms of the closed-door hearings House committees have already been conducting for weeks.

Mr. Trump called the proceedings a “witch hunt” as members of his family and administration officials also denounced the House’s move, which all voting Republicans opposed. “Now is the time for Republicans to stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Thursday was also the first time a White House political appointee testified in the impeachment hearings. Tim Morrison, who stepped down from the National Security Council on Wednesday, confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by Mr. Trump’s demand for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. But Mr. Morrison said “I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed” when Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky spoke by phone in July.





What are these impeachment proceedings about?

Open this photo in gallery New York, Sept. 25, 2019: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the press on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The core issue for Congress is whether President Donald Trump abused his power for personal gain in his dealings with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. This past July, when Mr. Trump called Mr. Zelensky on his election, he also asked if he would “do us a favour” by investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian company linked to the son of Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. At the same time, Mr. Trump was holding back nearly US$400-million in military aid to Ukraine, which raises questions about whether he was creating leverage to have Ukraine dig up dirt on Burisma that could be used to discredit Mr. Biden. If so, that’s not just a diplomatic faux pas: It’s against federal law to solicit anything of value from a person from a foreign country in U.S. elections. The question then becomes whether it amounts to “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours,” the Constitution’s benchmark for impeachment.

An intelligence official filed a complaint about Mr. Trump’s request and the administration’s subsequent efforts to hide records of the conversation in a special national-security database. You can read the full complaint in the document viewer below. News of the whistleblower’s complaint broke in September, and momentum quickly grew in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to start a formal impeachment process, which it did on Sept. 24. House committees began calling diplomats, intelligence officials and White House aides to testify, and a second whistleblower came forward to corroborate and expand upon the first one’s findings.





Closed-door hearings: What Congress has learned so far

Open this photo in gallery Washington, Oct. 11: former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch exits the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after testifying in a closed-door hearing. Liz Lynch/Getty Images

The House committees exploring impeachment held their first round of interviews in closed-door proceedings attended by both Democrats and Republicans. The Democrats have likened these to secret grand jury hearings in preparation for an indictment, but some Republicans have objected, saying they should have been public.

Story continues below advertisement

Here's what some of the main witnesses have said at the committee hearings:

Mr. Trump made the release of U.S. security aid to Ukraine contingent on Kyiv publicly declaring it would carry out the investigations that the U.S. president sought, William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified. Mr. Taylor also said Mr. Trump had also made a White House visit by Mr. Zelensky contingent on his opening the investigations.

Tim Morrison, the National Security Council’s top adviser for Russian and European affairs until he stepped down on Oct. 30, confirmed that the U.S. military aid was being withheld from Ukraine because of a quid pro quo, but said he didn’t know that until a Sept. 1 conversation with Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union. He also said "I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed” in the July phone call, and that in his view, the quid pro quo at the centre of the impeachment inquiry was not illegal.

Text messages between Mr. Sondland, Mr. Trump’s Ukraine special envoy, Kurt Volker, and Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, show that pressure was exerted on Mr. Zelensky to make a public statement committing himself to investigating Burisma before he would be allowed to meet with Mr. Trump at the White House, part of the quid pro quo that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. Earlier, Mr. Volker testified that he had helped to connect Mr. Giuliani with a top aide to Mr. Zelensky. Mr. Volker said he was unaware at the time of Mr. Giuliani’s mission to dig up dirt on the Bidens, and that in text messages between him, Mr. Sondland and Mr. Giuliani, there was no explicit mention of the Bidens.

Mr. Sondland testified that Mr. Trump largely delegated Ukraine policy to Mr. Giuliani, and told him and other officials at a White House meeting to co-ordinate with Mr. Giuliani, who at the time was seeking to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden. In his testimony, Mr. Sondland expressed disquiet about allowing a private citizen to have such an influential role in U.S. foreign policy.

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testified that Mr. Trump ousted her from her position based on “unfounded and false claims” after she had come under attack by Mr. Giuliani. She was abruptly recalled from Kyiv in May. She expressed alarm over damage to diplomacy under Mr. Trump and warned about “private interests” circumventing “professional diplomats for their own gain, not the public good.”





What will the public hearings look like?

Open this photo in gallery Four House committee chairpeople, Jerrold Nadler (judiciary), Carolyn Maloney (oversight and government reform), Adam Schiff (intelligence) and Eliot Engel (foreign relations) hold a news conference on Oct. 31 after the passage of a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Constitution gives the House broad authority to set ground rules for an impeachment inquiry. Democrats say they’re following precedents set by past impeachment proceedings like the one against Democrat Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Here’s what the Oct. 31 motion authorizing public hearings says:

The House intelligence committee will submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations, with a final recommendation on impeachment left to the House judiciary committee.

Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff is free to release transcripts from the closed-door depositions still being conducted in the impeachment inquiry, with redactions for classified material and sensitive information.

Mr. Trump and his lawyers will be allowed to attend all judiciary committee presentations and hearings and question any witnesses. The President can call witnesses if the committee’s Democratic majority agrees the testimony is “necessary or desirable to a full and fair record in the inquiry.”

Republicans will be allowed to request subpoenas, but such requests have to be authorized by a vote of the full intelligence and judiciary committees. Republicans aren’t happy about that, because those committees are Democrat-controlled.





How the actual impeachment works

Open this photo in gallery Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton are the only three presidents other than Mr. Trump to have faced impeachment proceedings. None were removed from office. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

If the House of Representatives decides impeachment is warranted, it has to draft specific accusations of wrongdoing against the president, or “articles of impeachment.” The House then votes on these articles, and if they pass by a simple majority, the president is considered “impeached,” or formally accused.

But next, the Senate holds what is essentially a trial where the president and his lawyers can defend their case. In the Senate, Republicans hold the majority and would be more likely to side with Mr. Trump. At the trial’s end, senators vote on the articles of impeachment one by one, and if one is approved by a two-thirds-majority vote, the president is removed from office.





Commentary and analysis

Lawrence Martin: How Donald Trump will escape impeachment’s clutches

Clifford Orwin: For the sake of the party, Republican senators must start the revolt against Trump

Yuri Polakiwsky: How Ukraine can avoid the swamp of Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings





Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Adrian Morrow

Compiled by Globe staff

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.