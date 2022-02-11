Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99312
2The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9525
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9513
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0046
5Finding AshleyDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9952
6The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.99-1
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9962
8The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9976
9Greenwich ParkKatherine FaulknerGallery Books$24.9982
10When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.992
3The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
4The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.003
5Let's Talk about RaceJulius Lester; Karen BarbourHarperCollins$9.99-
6Enough AlreadyValerie BertinelliHarvest$33.50-
7Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.955
8Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.006
9The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.67-
10WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.009

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.992
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.997
5Robert Ludlum's the Treadstone ExileJoshua HoodG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.996
6The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.99-
7Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
8Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
9The AffairDanielle SteelDell$11.995
10The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The MaidNita ProseViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3When We Lost Our HeadsHeather O'NeillHarperCollins Canada$32.996
4State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.993
5Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.994
6LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.005
7What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.957
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.958
9Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.99-
10ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.959

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.991
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.952
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
5Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.955
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
7Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.95-
8CobaltCharlie AngusHouse of Anansi Press$24.92-
9Secrets of the SprakkarEliza ReidSimon & Schuster$29.99-
10No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.99-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.994
2Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
4Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Brightest NightTui T. Sutherland; Mike HolmesGraphix$16.991
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
6Little Blue Truck's ValentineAlice Schertle and Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$19.999
7Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.996
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.997
9Storm on Snowbelle MountainRebecca ElliottScholastic$7.99-
10Tell Me Why?Isabelle FougereB.E.S. Publishing$19.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkWiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
3The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.504
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.432
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
8Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.99-
9The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.00-
10The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: Feb. 12, 2022

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.99
2Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.00
3The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.99
6The Lincoln HighwayAmor TowlesViking$40.00
7The Children's BlizzardMelanie BenjaminBantam$23.00
8To ParadiseHanya YanagiharaMcClelland & Stewart$39.95
9Death on the Nile [Movie Tie-In 2022]Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$19.99
10A Gentleman in MoscowAmor TowlesPenguin Books$23.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword