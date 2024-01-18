Good morning,

At a hearing about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent family trip to Jamaica, a House of Commons committee unanimously agreed to call on the Ethics Commissioner to explain the rules governing travel, vacations and gifts.

The controversy over Trudeau’s family vacation, which took place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, was sparked after the Prime Minister’s Office repeatedly changed details around the trip, including who paid for it, but would not release details of where he stayed. The changing facts were a key reason why Conservatives said it warranted a review from the House ethics committee.

The National Post reported that the Prime Minister and his family vacationed in a luxury $9,300-per-night villa at the Prospect Estate and Villas resort, owned by family friend Peter Green.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak at a breakfast with members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Rogers sisters step down from board as part of family settlement

Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers are exiting the board of Rogers Communications Inc. as part of a settlement of the long-standing feud between members of the family that controls the telecom company.

The battle between Edward Rogers against his sisters and mother spilled into public view in the fall of 2021 with disputes over replacing the CEO, reconstituting the board and exerting control over the telecom empire.

The standoff highlighted issues around corporate governance in family controlled public companies just as Rogers was poised to expand its national presence by swallowing up Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc. in a $20-billion deal.

Ukraine takes aim at Canada for year-long delay in delivery of air-defence system

A Ukrainian official has criticized Canada for not delivering an advanced air-defence system, saying that too many Ukrainians have died in the year since Ottawa promised the “high-priority donation.”

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, told The Globe and Mail that his own nephew, killed near the front line on Jan. 8, was among those who had died in the 53 weeks since Canada promised to purchase a US$406-million National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System on Ukraine’s behalf.

Canadian officials have said the missile defence system was paid for last March and that delivery has been held up by the requirement of a foreign military sales agreement between the United States and Ukrainian governments, which is still under negotiation.

Pakistan launches strikes inside Iran against militant targets: Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran on Thursday, targeting separatist Balochi militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, two days after Tehran said it attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

BC Hydro rolls out new spending plan: British Columbia Premier David Eby unveiled yesterday a new $36-billion, 10-year plan for BC Hydro that will include an unprecedented level of construction, as the Crown-owned utility struggles to meet its customers’ growing demand for electricity.

Ottawa urged to crack down on international student ‘no shows’: Experts are urging the federal government to crack down on the abuse of study visas by international students, including “no shows,” those students who are enrolled in universities or colleges in Canada, but do not attend once they arrive.

Canada watching ICJ case on Israel genocide allegation, Trudeau says: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that his government supports the International Court of Justice and is “watching carefully” as it deliberates on an allegation of genocide against Israel, but he would not indicate whether Canada agrees with the allegation.

Alberta energy sector spent more than $1.2-billion on well cleanup in 2022: Alberta’s oil and gas sector spent in excess of $1.2-billion on cleaning up wells in 2022, reducing the total number of inactive wells by about 10 per cent, according to the province’s energy regulator. But some experts say that isn’t enough to tackle the huge problem of orphan wells.

In Bonavista, residents find winter thrills at stadium: For anyone visiting Newfoundland, Bonavista, the sparsely populated stretch of land along Iceberg Alley, is a must-see for tourists during the fair-weather months with whales, puffins and warm ocean breezes. But what do residents of Bonavista do once the temperature drops below freezing? They meet, socialize and skate off the winter blues at the Cabot Stadium, a state-of-the art ice rink.

Open this photo in gallery: Young children in full hockey gear photographed at the Cabot Staudium during hockey practice.Johnny C.Y. Lam/The Globe and Mail

European edge higher: European stocks rose in early trading on Thursday, recovering after traders lowered their expectations for major central banks to start cutting interest rates soon. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.24 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.37 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.75 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was higher at 74.09 US cents.

Lawrence Martin: “The Iowa caucus results were grand, though with some caveats, for Donald Trump. But to use one of President Joe Biden’s favourite expressions: “Here’s the thing.” They were good for the Democrats as well.”

John Ibbitson: “The world faces a threat, not from a rising, powerful China, but from a China that is disaffected and in inevitable decline.”

What to cook when you’re sick (that’s not soup)

Being sick almost always changes our appetites, our eating habits and of course our will to cook. But not all of us have someone close by to cater to our needs when we’re sick – sometimes we have to feed ourselves and perhaps other sick members of the household as well. When you’re short on time or energy, noodles are quick to make, affordable and easy to digest.

Moment in time: Jan. 18, 1958

Open this photo in gallery: Willie O'Ree, the first black player of the National Hockey League, warms up in his Boston Bruins uniform prior to a game against the New York Rangers at New York's Madison Square Garden, Nov. 23, 1960.The Canadian Press

Willie O’Ree becomes first Black player in an NHL game

Willie O’Ree wasn’t the first person to break the NHL’s racial barrier – in 1948, Larry Kwong became the first player of Chinese heritage and in 1953 Fred Sasakamoose became the first Indigenous player. But on this day in 1958, Mr. O’Ree, a 22-year-old winger from Fredericton, became the first Black person to play in the NHL. History, to be sure – although barely mentioned at the time – but also a decade after Jackie Robinson had become the first Black player in baseball’s modern age. Mr. O’Ree was with the Boston Bruins, and made his debut in Montreal against the Canadiens. He played in 44 more games for the Bruins over the next two seasons and became the first Black player to score a goal, on Jan. 1, 1961. He endured countless racial slurs – mostly from fans in the United States – but charitably sloughed them off. Mr. O’Ree, a global champion of diversity, is a member of the Order of Canada, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame. The NHL annually awards the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award to recognize “an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.” Philip King

