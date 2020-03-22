The latest on the coronavirus: Trudeau to brief Canadians today on protection measures; hundreds of citizens return from Morocco

Open this photo in gallery Passengers walk into the arrival area as an Air Canada flight with a group of Canadians passengers from Morocco arrive in Montreal on Saturday March 21, 2020. Andrej Ivanov/The Canadian Press

9:30 a.m. EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be updating Canadians again today on the latest measures being taken to try to protect the country against the steadily escalating COVID-19 threat.

Trudeau has been holding daily late morning briefings outside his Ottawa residence where he remains in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested posted for the novel coronavirus.

As the number of Canadians infected with COVID-19 climbed to 1,331 yesterday, and the death toll from the illness rose to 19, further actions were being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus and prevent health-care facilities from being overwhelmed.

Late last night 444 Canadians who had been stuck in Morocco arrived in Montreal aboard an Air Canada commercial flight from Casablanca.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also tweeted late Saturday night that he has been speaking with his counterparts in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Peru, Turkey and the United Kingdom about how to safely repatriate citizens abroad, including those stuck on cruise ships.

- The Canadian Press

9:10 a.m.

Opposition must take different approach in coronavirus fight, Andrew Scheer says

The unprecedented nature of the economic and health crisis created by COVID-19 means the Conservatives are finessing their approach to their role as the Official Opposition, says leader Andrew Scheer.

Shelved – for now – is reflexive opposition to the Liberals because of the parties’ differing philosophies on the role of government, Scheer said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“There really isn’t much philosophical difference when it comes to fighting a virus or keeping Canadians healthy and safe,” he said.

What that means in practical terms as a minority Parliament gets set to deal with an $82-billion emergency aid package the Liberal government has promised is reframing how the party will approach its work, he said.

“It’s less of a debate of the ‘what’ and more accountability on the ‘how,’ ” he said.

Scheer said the Conservatives are also willing to cut the government some slack, recognizing the exceptionally fast way the situation has escalated, and at the same time to do more of their work behind the scenes.

He said they don’t intend to hold up the Liberals’ proposed package, but have been putting forward their own ideas on how to improve it, releasing a set of them on Saturday aimed at giving more support to small business in particular.

- The Canadian Press

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

