The latest on the coronavirus: WestJet suspends flights and Cineplex closes its doors; a quieter St. Patrick’s Day

Open this photo in gallery Two children and a woman enter a Cineplex Cinema as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to grow in Toronto, Ontario. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Here are some of the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak:

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Canada and around the world expected to be muted as large gatherings are discouraged or banned

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park at 8 a.m. EDT

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to soon announce the federal government’s plan to help workers affected by COVID-19

WestJet has announced it is suspending scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder flights, including the U.S., for a 30 day period at the end of the day March 22

Canada will close its borders to to most foreign nationals, except Americans, effective Wednesday

Canada’s largest movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. says it’s closing all of its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

7:15 a.m. EDT

Uber suspends shared rides

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday began suspending shared rides on its ride-hailing platform in the United States and Canada to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The pooled option, which allows riders to book trips at lower prices by sharing the car with up to three other passengers travelling in the same direction, has been disabled for users opening the apps in the two countries. “Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve,” senior vice president Uber Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement. - Reuters

6:36 a.m. EDT

CIBC modifies banking hours

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is changing the hours at its bank branches and temporarily closing some that do not offer over-the-counter cash and banking services in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The bank says 816 of its locations will remain open, but operate under modified hours, while 206 will temporarily close effective Wednesday.

CIBC says any employee affected by the temporary changes will continue to receive their full pay.

The bank is also introducing assistance for clients impacted by job loss or other circumstances and urged those that need help to contact the bank to review options. - Canadian Press

5:11 a.m. EDT

Asian shares bounce after Wall St dive, recession warning

Shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades and huge swaths of many economies came to a standstill, with businesses and travel shut down due to the virus outbreak.

Australia’s benchmark led the gains, jumping 5.8% after a 7% plunge on Monday as investors snapped up miners and banks. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.8% at one point but barely eked out a gain, adding less than 10 points. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong likewise surged but then logged a modest gain of 0.4%. Shares also rose in Thailand and India, but fell in other regional markets.

“Market experts actually originally predicted at least a 1,000 point crash for the Hang Seng index. But surprise, surprise, there was bottom fishing. Investors went bargaining hunting,” said Francis Lun, a stock analyst in Hong Kong.

U.S. futures were nearly 4% higher. - Reuters

5 a.m. EDT

Irish pubs mourn business loss as coronavirus busts St. Patrick’s Day

On what would typically be the highest revenue day of the year, Irish pub employees on St. Patrick’s Day are fearing an indefinite future without income as the threat of coronavirus caused restaurants and bars to close nationwide. - Reuters

11:30 p.m. (March 16)

Cineplex closes its doors

Canada’s largest movie exhibitor Cineplex Inc. says it’s closing all of its 165 theatres nationwide until at least April 2 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The chain also was to temporarily shutter entertainment complexes the Rec Room and Playdium effective Monday night. Chief executive officer Ellis Jacob says Cineplex leadership has closely monitored the escalating spread of COVID-19 in Canada, while taking measures that included cleaning surfaces more frequently and selling fewer tickets at each screening to encourage social distancing. - Canadian Press

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

