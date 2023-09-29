This fall, cranberry is all over cocktail menus. Here are three seasonal sips that make good use of this tart ingredient

Wellington Brewery in Guelph

The brewery’s Good Odds cranberry and orange sour is flavoured with cranberries, keeping it seasonal, while a splash of citrus makes for what the brewery calls a bright, playful drink.

Muskoka Brewery in Bracebridge

Muskoka Brewery’s Winter Stout is a perfect cool-weather brew. Featuring cranberry and chocolate flavours with subtle notes of roasted coffee, this seasonal stout is rich and full-bodied.

The Black Horse Pub in Peterborough

Mojitos are typically summertime drinks, but the Black Horse Pub brings this tipple into the fall by adding cranberry and soda.