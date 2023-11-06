If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

I never thought I would start this newsletter off with a story about taxidermy, but this one is worth a read.

Yellowknife’s Nature’s North Wildlife Gallery is making a taxidermy monument that showcases the country’s Arctic animals. And in Canada’s North, where wildlife is particularly vulnerable owing to a rapidly changing climate, taxidermal animals could become important documentations of species that are critically endangered, or worse.

“I think, if you know what kinds of animals live in a place, you may want to help protect that ecosystem,” says novice taxidermist Jessie Olson. “I think this inspires people, hopefully, and maybe it will promote a sense of conservation.”

Now, let’s catch you up on other news.

Open this photo in gallery: Jessie Olson, Greg Robertson and Dean Robertson at Nature’s North Wildlife Gallery in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.PAT KANE/The Globe and Mail

Ice core science might answer climate questions in Western Canada

Ryan MacDonald is senior editor for climate, environment and resources. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about a new body of work from The Globe about glacier research.

Globe reporter Justine Hunter has been talking to Brian Menounos, the Canada Research Chair in Glacier Change, for a long time about getting out into the field to follow researchers on their glacier investigations. This summer, it finally happened.

On a spectacular, blue-sky day, a team of Canadian and U.S. researchers took a helicopter ride to a remote and rugged spot in the B.C. Coast Mountains, landing at a site of about 3,000 metres elevation on Mount Waddington. There, they drilled deep ice cores for an archive of climate vulnerabilities over the past 1,000 years.

What makes this work special is that these kinds of ice cores are generally taken at the poles, but new technology is allowing for deeper samples. It’s also unique because it was done during the midst of Canada’s worst wildfire season on record – and the team is hoping to show not only climate changes, but also wildfire patterns.

This work is so important that we’ve decided to serialize Justine’s story, and the amazing visuals and video that go with it, so that you can go along for the ride.

Chapter 1 launched this weekend. It’s about the expedition and it sets the scene of Mt. Waddington with a stark warning that the mountain has a history of defeating people – a reality that hangs over the whole operation. Chapter 2 looks at the urgency of gathering this data before its gone; Menonous is getting ready to publish data on how this was the worst year for glacier loss. And Chapter 3 will be set in a lab in Edmonton, to learn the lines of history laid in ash and soot.

It’s back in the lab where, hopefully, the mountain will reveal its secrets. We hope you enjoy it.

– Ryan

Open this photo in gallery: Brian Menounos positions the band saw for ice subsampling at the Canadian Ice Core Laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta on October 27, 2023.Kelsey McMillan/The Globe and Mail

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Robert, and his climate activism.

Robert is an 11-year-old who talks to other kids around the world about climate change. He also engages with scientists, charities, companies and activists to learn about and share what kids can do to help their planet.

If you need a little pick-me-up to get this week started, consider adding his socials to your following list. He has a YouTube channel and an account on X, managed by his mom.

Do you know an engaged individual? Someone who represents the real engines pursuing change in the country? Email us at GlobeClimate@globeandmail.com to tell us about them.

Open this photo in gallery: Aerial view of the flood in Ayolas, 300 kilometres south of Asuncion, Paraguay, taken on Nov. 3, 2023. Heavy rains, floods and huge river swells in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil have caused several deaths, missing persons and thousands of evacuees in recent days, in what climate experts attribute to the El Niño phenomenon and say could extend into the early months of 2024.NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images

