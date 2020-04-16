The latest on the coronavirus: More support for small businesses; Manitoba adopts new emergency powers

Open this photo in gallery People pose for a pictures in a field with blooming tulips in Grevenbroich, Germany, April 16, 2020. THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

The latest news:

6:55 a.m. EDT

Some Toronto bus drivers refuse shifts linked to COVID-19 safety concerns

The Toronto Transit Commission said 38 of its bus drivers refused to work on Wednesday over safety concerns linked to COVID-19.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green said in an email that 33 drivers initiated work refusals Wednesday evening.

He said the Ontario Ministry of Labour is reviewing what happened to determine if their actions were justified.

The TTC noted that earlier Wednesday five other drivers also refused work on the same grounds.

Green said in that case the provincial inspector ruled the circumstances reported did not meet the conditions of a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

He said the inspector further determined that the TTC has measures and procedures in place for preventing hazards associated with COVID-19.

- The Canadian Press

6 a.m. EDT

Alberta reports outbreak at oilsands facility

Alberta has reached almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and is now dealing with an outbreak at the Kearl oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray.

Three workers have tested positive and six others have been tested and are isolating.

The facility is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada.

Public health officials say the province is working with the companies to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Alberta is reporting 126 new cases, bringing the total to 1,996.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery A sign about the Canada Emergency Business Account is seen a Toronto storefront on April 15 2020. Fred Lum

4 a.m. EDT

Trudeau to announce more financial support for small businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today more financial help for small businesses struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought much of Canada’s economy to a standstill.

It’s likely to involve some changes to the eligibility rules for the Canada Emergency Business Account program that banks and credit unions began delivering last week.

Under the program, the federal government is backing interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for businesses with annual payrolls between $50,000 and $1 million.

One-quarter of each loan will be forgivable if the remainder is paid off by the end of 2022.

Some small and medium-sized businesses with payrolls just under or just over the threshold have complained that they’re not eligible for the loans.

In a motion passed Saturday during an emergency sitting of the House of Commons, the federal government effectively promised to expand the loan program.

- The Canadian Press

Manitoba adopts new emergency powers

The Manitoba government is adopting new emergency powers and stiffer penalties to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health crises.

The government introduced and passed several bills yesterday during a one-day emergency sitting of the legislature.

One new law gives Manitoba’s chief public health officer new powers to prohibit people from travelling to, from or within a given area.

Another new law allows the province to prohibit price-gouging during emergencies and set fixed prices for necessary goods and services.

That law also temporarily gives cabinet broad powers, for the next year, to make emergency orders to prevent serious harm to persons or property, and to limit economic disruption.

Premier Brian Pallister says these are unprecedented times and the government needs powers to act quickly.

The Opposition New Democrats have called for direct financial assistance to people who have lost jobs during the pandemic.

Pallister is hinting that some form of aid is coming next week.

- The Canadian Press

Winnipeg lays off hundreds

The City of Winnipeg says it will temporarily lay off hundreds of workers because of COVID-19.

The city says a total of 674 non-permanent staff who work in now-closed recreation centres, pools, arenas, and libraries will be laid off on April 25th.

Those facilities were closed about a month ago to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The city estimates the layoffs will save it about one-million dollars per month and says most employees should be able to access unemployment benefits.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery B.C. singer-songwriter Dan Mangan. Vanessa Heins/Handout

4 a.m. EDT

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert

Premier John Horgan is hosting a free livestream concert Thursday that features four British Columbia musicians, including Juno and Grammy award winners.

The line-up includes jazz-pop-soul artist Alex Cuba from Smithers, B.C. Cuba has won two Juno wards and two Latin Grammy awards.

Also on the bill is Vancouver musician Dan Mangan, a winner of Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

Folk artist Kym Gouchie from Summerland and soul singer Desiree Dawson from White Rock are also set to perform.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone,” said Horgan. “I’m looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on.”

The concert starts at 4 p.m. PT. To watch, visit the B.C. government’s Facebook page or visit the province’s YouTube channel.

- The Canadian Press

2 a.m. EDT

Parliament set to resume Monday with COVID-19 measures undecided

With a Monday deadline looming, federal parties are mulling whether in-person sittings of the House of Commons and the Senate should resume in Ottawa.

The House of Commons is currently suspended until April 20th and without a deal among the parties to extend this suspension or to come up with an alternative, such as virtual sittings, Parliament will resume that day.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer repeated his call yesterday to see MPs return to the House of Commons to question and scrutinize the Liberal government’s COVID-19 measures.

He sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week saying in-person sittings of Parliament are an essential part of the democratic process.

He says Parliament must resume so that opposition parties can pose questions and hold government accountable.

A special sitting of Parliament was held over the weekend to pass the Liberals’ massive wage subsidy package.

The Liberals are leaning toward having a virtual Parliament.

The NDP does not agree with the notion of resuming a regular calendar of parliamentary sittings, instead proposing to sit in the House of Commons once a week with a reduced attendance.

- The Canadian Press

