Ahead of Trudeau’s WE Charity testimony, MPs question ex-chair Michelle Douglas, Kielburger brothers

WE Charity’s former Canadian board of directors quit in March because executives wouldn’t hand over financial documents to explain why it was firing hundreds of staff, and “I could not do my job,” she told the House finance committee on Tuesday. Michelle Douglas is giving her testimony now before WE founders Craig and Marc Kielburger speak at 1.

It’s been just over a month since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that WE Charity would run a $912-million grant program sparked questions about whether he and his family’s past connections to the group put him in a conflict of interest. Here’s a timeline of what we know so far about how the program was conceived, how WE was put in charge of it and how it was quickly cancelled.

On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau will testify to the finance committee, which sitting prime ministers have rarely done, and never before in a controversy of this kind. His chief of staff, Katie Telford, also speaks on Thursday.





Who is testifying today

Michelle Douglas

A human-rights activist and former public servant, Ms. Douglas was the director of WE Charity’s Canadian board of directors until she resigned in March in a major shakeup of the organization. This past weekend, she told The Globe and Mail she quit due to “concerning developments” that were not part of a routine process, and elaborated on that in her opening statement to the committee. Here are some of the highlights of what she said.

On her resignation: In her opening statement, Ms. Douglas said WE co-founder Craig Kielburger asked her to resign on March 25, and she agreed to because WE executives weren’t handing over documents related to their firing of staff during the pandemic. “I resigned because I could not do my job. I could not discharge my governance duties.”

In her opening statement, Ms. Douglas said WE co-founder Craig Kielburger asked her to resign on March 25, and she agreed to because WE executives weren’t handing over documents related to their firing of staff during the pandemic. “I resigned because I could not do my job. I could not discharge my governance duties.” On the grant program: Ms. Douglas said she had “no knowledge whatsoever” of the now-cancelled $912-million program to pay students for volunteer work that WE was given a contract to administer after she resigned.

Ms. Douglas said she had “no knowledge whatsoever” of the now-cancelled $912-million program to pay students for volunteer work that WE was given a contract to administer after she resigned. On paying for guests: Ms. Douglas said the board’s understanding was that speakers at WE Day events were not paid. Several members of the Prime Minister’s family have received payments for speaking at those events since 2016.

Craig and Marc Kielburger

The Kielburger brothers were teenage anti-child-labour activists when, in the 1990s, they founded a group then called Free the Children. It evolved into WE Charity, an education and international-aid group known for organizing youth events called WE Days. Since April, they’ve been fielding a controversy about how the federal cabinet, including the Prime Minister and ministers with personal and family connections to WE (more on that below), put WE Charity in charge of the student grant program.





Why are these hearings happening?

Since late June – when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced WE Charity would manage the Canada Student Service Grant – he and his colleagues have faced intensifying questions about past interactions between them, their family members and WE Charity, some of which involved money changing hands. Mr. Trudeau’s wife is an official WE ambassador and the host of a WE-branded podcast, and the Prime Minister’s mother and younger brother have accepted speaking fees for events over the past four years. One of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s daughters has a contract job with WE, and another worked with the group on a volunteer project in a Kenyan refugee camp.

Neither Mr. Trudeau nor Mr. Morneau recused themselves from cabinet’s decision to award WE the student-grant project, and they’ve apologized for that. But if Mr. Trudeau is found to be in a conflict of interest, it could be a breach of the federal Conflict of Interest Act. Ethics commissioners have already found Mr. Trudeau to have broken the act twice before, in the SNC-Lavalin affair and for accepting a free family vacation from the Aga Khan. The current Commissioner, Mario Dion, is looking into Mr. Trudeau in this case too, though not Mr. Morneau.

The House finance committee is where MPs, and in particular the opposition, get to ask key witnesses to explain the facts about WE’s proposals to the government, how cabinet agreed to issue the contract and what compensation WE received. Here is some background reading about the things we’ve already learned.

The political fallout so far

Two federal party leaders, Andrew Scheer of the Conservatives and Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois, have so far called on Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau to resign over the WE Charity revelations. If they don’t quit, Mr. Blanchet has threatened a motion to censure the government when full House business resumes in September. The Liberals govern in a minority Parliament where opposition parties have more options to bring them down, but forcing an election in the middle of a pandemic would be complicated and potentially unpopular with voters.





Commentary and analysis

