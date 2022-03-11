Rada, 2, eats after fleeing Kharkiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 11, 2022.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops kept up pressure on the capital, Kyiv.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city’s mayor said in a televised interview on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday, but the talks yielded no progress as war enters third week and the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine surpassed two million.

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 1 of 15

A destroyed tank is seen after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press 2 of 15

Ukrainian servicemen load an armored personnel carrier near Brovary, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 3 of 15

Ukrainian armored personnel carrier flies the Ukrainian flag near Brovary.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 4 of 15

Delegates of the German Football Federation observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Ukraine-Russia conflict before the annual meeting in Bonn, western Germany.INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15

President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (R) attend EU leaders summit at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/The Associated Press 7 of 15

A member of Puthiya Tamilagam party holds a placard during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Chennai.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 15

Passengers depart the railway station after disembarking trains from the east in Lviv, Ukraine.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 9 of 15

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference in Warsaw, Poland.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 10 of 15

Crowds of people disembarking trains from the east in Lviv, Ukraine.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 11 of 15

Passengers depart the railway station after disembarking trains in Lviv, Ukraine.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 12 of 15

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 13 of 15

Pryazovskyi State Technical University building is seen damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 14 of 15

Firefighters help a woman to evacuate from a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 15 of 15

5:28 a.m. ET

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens

Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops kept up pressure on the capital, Kyiv, and the U.S. and its allies prepared to revoke Russia’s favored trading status in a new punishment for the invasion.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia used high-precision long-range weapons Friday to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk “out of action.” He did not provide details.

The airstrikes on the Lutsk airfield left two Ukrainian servicemen dead and six people wounded, according to the head of the surrounding Volyn region, Yuriy Pohulyayko. In Ivano-Frankivsk, residents were ordered to shelters after an air raid alert, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said.

New satellite photos, meanwhile, appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital had fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised for firing in another potentially ominous movement.

The photos emerged amid more international efforts to isolate and sanction Russia, particularly after a deadly airstrike on a maternity hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol that Western and Ukrainian officials decried as a war crime.

-The Associated Press

5 a.m. ET

Forty-eight schools destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: mayor

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city’s mayor said in a televised interview on Friday.

“As of today, 48 (of the city’s) schools have been destroyed,” said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.

4:51 a.m. ET

Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine.

At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

“If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone,” Putin said.

Shoigu also proposed that Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles that were captured by the Russian army in Ukraine should be handed over to Donbass forces.

“As to the delivery of arms, especially Western-made ones which have fallen into the hands of the Russian army - of course I support the possibility of giving these to the military units of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics,” Putin said.

“Please do this,” he told Shoigu.

-Reuters

11:15 P.M. ET

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 40-mile (64-kilometre) convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, the company said. Armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to have stalled amid reports of food and fuel shortages. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.

- Reuters

10:56 P.M. ET

U.S. Senate passes US$1.5-trillion government funding bill with Ukraine aid

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation providing US$1.5-trillion to fund the federal government through Sept. 30 and to allocate US$13.6-billion to aid Ukraine.

The 2,700-page bill passed in a bipartisan 68-31 vote, one day after the House of Representatives approved the package.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law, averting agency shutdowns ahead of the midnight Friday deadline when existing U.S. government funds expire.

The aid for Ukraine is designed to finance ammunition and other military supplies, as well as humanitarian support.

The legislation’s passage follows months of negotiations over the federal government’s funding and therefore policy priorities.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that this Ukraine aid package likely would be followed by additional measures to help Kyiv battle Russia and rebuild from the destruction brought by Moscow’s attacks.

The House also approved a bill that banned imports of Russian oil and called for reviewing Russia’s participation in some international trade programs, including the World Trade Organization.

That measure’s fate in the Senate was unclear. Biden is expected to call on Friday for an end of normal trade relations with Russia.

- Reuters

10:15 P.M. ET

Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation

China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.”

“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control,” Li said.

China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.

- Reuters

9:30 P.M. ET

