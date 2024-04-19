Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 20, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The FamiliarLeigh BardugoFlatiron Books$23.99-1
2The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00210
3Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99422
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99344
5Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9912
6Daughter of MineMegan MirandaMarysue Rucci$24.99-1
7The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.9952
8Toxic PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$42.00-1
9A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.9583
10BrideAli HazelwoodBerkley$25.99910

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.95-
2The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.993
3Age of RevolutionsFareed ZakariaW. W. Norton & Co.$39.995
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.008
5The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.007
6The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.992
7The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungCollins$24.996
8Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$29.95-
10There Are Dads Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman$20.00-

Paperback Fiction: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.99-
2A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.001
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.993
4The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.994
5IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.995
6The Three-Body ProblemCixin Liu; Ken LiuTor Books$24.996
7The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.999
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square$23.008
9PalazzoDanielle SteelDell$13.502
10A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.0010

Canadian Fiction: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.99-
2The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.991
3A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.952
4The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.993
5The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.995
6A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.994
7Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.997
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
9Bad CreeJessica JohnsHarper Collins$24.996
10The Berry PickersAmanda PetersHarper Perennial$25.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.95-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.002
4The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungHarper Collins Canada$24.991
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
6The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.956
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.005
8Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.997
9Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$26.9510
10Medicine Wheel for the PlanetJennifer GrenzKnopf Canada$34.00-

Juvenile: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2The Reappearance of Rachel PriceHolly JacksonDelacorte Press$28.992
3PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster$24.994
4Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House$24.99-
5Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.503
6If Only I Had Told HerLaura NowlinSourcebooks Fire$19.995
7Cave of the Crystal Dragon #26: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$8.99-
8InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to WorseJohn Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat LewisFirst Second Books$16.998
9Cat Kid Comic Club #5: InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.996
10Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)Kazu KibuishiGraphix$19.997

Self-Improvement: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$36.993
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
4The Official Fast Like a Girl JournalMindy PelzHay House$22.99-
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog$22.994
6The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.007
7101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog$20.996
8The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog$23.998
9WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.009
10Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-

Mystery: April 20, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Daughter of MineMegan MirandaMarysue Rucci$24.99
2The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.99
3The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.99
4She's Not SorryMary KubicaPark Row$25.99
5The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central$16.99
6Private MoscowJames Patterson; Adam HamdyGrand Central$13.99
7Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central$25.99
8Good Half GoneTarryn FisherGraydon House$23.99
9Tell MeLisa JacksonKensington$24.95
10The InmateFreida McFaddenPoisoned Pen$26.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

