The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 20, 2024

Hardcover Fiction: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Familiar
|Leigh Bardugo
|Flatiron Books
|$23.99
|-
|1
|2
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|2
|10
|3
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|4
|22
|4
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|3
|44
|5
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|1
|2
|6
|Daughter of Mine
|Megan Miranda
|Marysue Rucci
|$24.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|2
|8
|Toxic Prey
|John Sandford
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$42.00
|-
|1
|9
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|8
|3
|10
|Bride
|Ali Hazelwood
|Berkley
|$25.99
|9
|10
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|-
|2
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|3
|3
|Age of Revolutions
|Fareed Zakaria
|W. W. Norton & Co.
|$39.99
|5
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|8
|5
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|7
|6
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|2
|7
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Collins
|$24.99
|6
|8
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|-
|9
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$29.95
|-
|10
|There Are Dads Way Worse Than You
|Glenn Boozan; Priscilla Witte
|Workman
|$20.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|2
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|1
|3
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|3
|4
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|4
|5
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|5
|6
|The Three-Body Problem
|Cixin Liu; Ken Liu
|Tor Books
|$24.99
|6
|7
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|9
|8
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square
|$23.00
|8
|9
|Palazzo
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|2
|10
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|10
Canadian Fiction: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|-
|2
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|3
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|2
|4
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|3
|5
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|5
|6
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|4
|7
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|8
|9
|Bad Cree
|Jessica Johns
|Harper Collins
|$24.99
|6
|10
|The Berry Pickers
|Amanda Peters
|Harper Perennial
|$25.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|-
|2
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|3
|3
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|2
|4
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|1
|5
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|4
|6
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|7
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|5
|8
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|7
|9
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|10
|10
|Medicine Wheel for the Planet
|Jennifer Grenz
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|-
Juvenile: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|The Reappearance of Rachel Price
|Holly Jackson
|Delacorte Press
|$28.99
|2
|3
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|4
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House
|$24.99
|-
|5
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|3
|6
|If Only I Had Told Her
|Laura Nowlin
|Sourcebooks Fire
|$19.99
|5
|7
|Cave of the Crystal Dragon #26: a Branches Book
|Tracey West; Graham Howells
|Scholastic
|$8.99
|-
|8
|InvestiGators: Agents of S. U. I. T. : from Badger to Worse
|John Patrick Green; Christopher Hastings; Pat Lewis
|First Second Books
|$16.99
|8
|9
|Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$16.99
|6
|10
|Waverider: a Graphic Novel (Amulet #9)
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Graphix
|$19.99
|7
Self-Improvement: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$36.99
|3
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|1
|3
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|4
|The Official Fast Like a Girl Journal
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$22.99
|-
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|4
|6
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|7
|7
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|6
|8
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
|8
|9
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|9
|10
|Fast Like a Girl
|Mindy Pelz
|Hay House
|$33.99
|-
Mystery: April 20, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Daughter of Mine
|Megan Miranda
|Marysue Rucci
|$24.99
|2
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|3
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|4
|She's Not Sorry
|Mary Kubica
|Park Row
|$25.99
|5
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central
|$16.99
|6
|Private Moscow
|James Patterson; Adam Hamdy
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|7
|Out of Nowhere
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|8
|Good Half Gone
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House
|$23.99
|9
|Tell Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington
|$24.95
|10
|The Inmate
|Freida McFadden
|Poisoned Pen
|$26.99
