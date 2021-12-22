A health-care worker pushes a patient across a footbridge into a hospital, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

Quebec is floating the idea of asking asymptomatic health care workers to stay on the job if they test positive for COVID-19 – as a means of keeping Omicron from putting a critical mass of nurses and doctors into quarantine.

Israel will offer second COVID-19 booster shots as fast-spreading Omicron forces countries across the world to impose new restrictions days before Christmas.

A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron variant versus the Delta one. The authors found the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80 per cent lower for those infected with Omicron compared with Delta.

7:27 a.m. ET

Cathay Pacific to cancel some passenger flights in January due to operational, COVID-19 travel restrictions

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will cancel some passenger flights in January because of operational and travel curbs at a time when the Asian financial centre has tightened quarantine requirements, the airline said on Wednesday.

The carrier declined to comment on the routes involved, but said it would immediately reach out to all affected customers and try to make alternative flight arrangements for them.

Cathay’s Australian website said it would only fly to Sydney from Hong Kong in January, with no flights to Melbourne, Brisbane or Perth, which had been destinations in December.

Hong Kong has tightened travel rules since the Omicron coronavirus variant emerged, and arriving passengers from many countries are limited to citizens and residents who are now subject to three weeks of managed quarantine even if fully vaccinated.

The Hong Kong government has a “zero-COVID” policy in line with mainland China as it hopes to persuade Beijing to allow cross-border travel.

– Reuters

Quebec Premier Francois Legault arrives at a news conference in Montreal, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Premier François Legault is expected to address the province later today and may announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Quebec.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

7:05 a.m. ET

Legault expected to update province as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Quebec

Premier Francois Legault is expected to address the province later today and may announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Quebec.

The province reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections for the third straight day Tuesday, with 5,043 new cases.

Legault wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that Quebec faces “very difficult choices.”

Health Minister Christian Dube announced new restrictions Monday, shutting bars, gyms and schools, and warned that further restrictions could be coming once the government had received new projections on the spread of the virus and its impact on hospitalizations.

– The Canadian Press

7:01 a.m. ET

More Ontario health units reallocating COVID-19 resources in light of Omicron

More public health units say they are changing their approach to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as cases surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Niagara Region Public Health says it is beginning to shift resources away from contact tracing to delivering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it says can “better blunt” the Omicron wave.

It says case management and contact tracing will increasingly be handled by artificial intelligence and outsourced support.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health unit says it will no longer be able to call everyone who tests positive within a 48-hour period, and will instead focus on responding to cases in high-risk settings such as schools and long-term care.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor said the province is preparing to change its strategy on COVID-19 testing and case management in light of Omicron, with guidance expected in the coming days.

– The Canadian Press

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021.KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

7:00 a.m. ET

Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic is now defining a second United States president

It’s Joe Biden’s virus now.

The COVID-19 pandemic unfolded during the presidency of Donald Trump and contributed to his defeat a year later. Now the virus is dominating the presidency of Mr. Biden, who faces a furious new surge in the number of new cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths, along with a resurgence of rebellion against governmental health restrictions and advisories.

Against that backdrop and amid holiday preparations that have already been altered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, a grave Mr. Biden delivered an uncharacteristically sombre assessment of the threat (“We’re still in it”), along with assurances that “We are prepared today for what’s coming” and that Americans who have been fully vaccinated, who received a booster shot and who exercise caution can have a relatively normal holiday season.

“We should all be concerned about Omicron,” he said, “but not panicked.”

– David Shribman

6:52 a.m. ET

Israel to offer second COVID-19 booster shots as Omicron variant forces new restrictions worldwide

Israel is to offer second COVID-19 booster shots as fast-spreading Omicron forces countries across the world to impose new curbs days before Christmas.

Governments made urgent pleas for citizens to vaccinate as Omicron emerges as the dominant variant, upending reopening plans that many had hoped would herald the start of a post-pandemic era and unnerving financial markets.

Many scientists around the world believe that booster shots are key to limiting the severity of infection.

“We are seeing a waning of protection against Omicron infection. This wave is growing in surprisingly high numbers … More than 80 per cent of the panel supported this measure,” Arnon Shahar, a doctor on an Israeli Health Ministry expert panel, told Israel’s Army Radio of the second booster shot campaign.

– Reuters

6:18 a.m. ET

South Korean businesses protest against return of strict COVID rules

Some 300 South Korean small business owners protested in Seoul on Wednesday over the return of strict social distancing rules, urging the government to compensate them for financial losses and scrap its “vaccine pass” policy.

South Korea restored tough distancing curbs this week after easing them in November, as new infections and serious cases continue to make new records and stretch medical services, despite a vaccination rate of over 92%.

The measures, effective until Jan. 2, include a 9 p.m. dining curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than four people, who have to be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people can only eat out alone, or should use takeout or delivery options.

– Reuters

A patient is brought to the emergency department of the Verdun Hospital Thursday April 23, 2020 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

6:00 a.m. ET

Quebec considers asking hospital workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job

The Quebec government is floating the idea of asking asymptomatic health care workers to stay on the job if they test positive for COVID-19, while other provinces are considering test-to-stay strategies as a means of keeping the fast-spreading Omicron variant from putting a critical mass of nurses and doctors into quarantine.

Already, Quebec hospitals have started or are planning the postponements of non-urgent surgeries, Francine Dupuis, associate chief executive officer of the West-Central Montreal health authority, said in an interview.

But Ms. Dupuis and two unions said that the Quebec government is also looking into assigning COVID-positive staffers who are not feeling sick to hot zones where they would care only for patients who have already been exposed to the virus.

The idea was raised Friday at a meeting between unions representing health care workers and assistant deputy minister of health Vincent Lehouillier, according to a source.

– Kelly Grant and Tu Thanh Ha

4:55 a.m. ET

South Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta

A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

The new study, which has not been peer-reviewed, sought to assess the severity of disease by comparing data about Omicron infections in October and November with data about Delta infections between April and November, all in South Africa.

The analysis was carried out by a group of scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and major universities including University of the Witwatersrand and University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The authors found the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80 per cent lower for those infected with Omicron compared with Delta, and that for those in hospital the risk of severe disease was roughly 30 per cent lower.

– Reuters

