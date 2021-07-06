Evening Update: Inuk leader Mary Simon to serve as Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Trudeau appoints Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General

Inuk leader Mary Simon has been named Governor-General, making her the first Indigenous person to serve as the Queen’s representative and commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The longtime advocate for Inuit rights was selected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after receiving input from a panel that assembled a shortlist of “outstanding Canadians” for his consideration. Her appointment comes at a time when the country is grappling with how to accelerate reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples, particularly after the discoveries of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools. Simon spoke to the significance of her appointment, saying it marks a step forward at reconciliation.

Simon succeeds Julie Payette, who left the vice-regal post amid allegations that she presided over a toxic workplace at Rideau Hall, as documented in an independent workplace review.

Opinion: Becoming fluent in French will be one of new Governor-General’s biggest jobs, John Ibbitson writes

‘Mary Simon … is exactly the appointment we Canadians need.’ Readers react to the first Indigenous Governor-General of Canada

One Canadian confirmed dead in Miami condo collapse, three more unaccounted for

The body of one Canadian has been located at the site of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Fla., according to Global Affairs Canada, with the death toll now at 32. Three other Canadians are among the 113 people still missing.

Tropical storm Elsa has complicated search operations. Local authorities say that the crews are able to press on through the rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have sometimes forced them to halt efforts temporarily.

Opinion: After Miami building collapse, questions emerge about condo safety in Canada

Read more: First funeral for Miami condo victims held for family of four

Hong Kong police warn of terrorist threat as national security law hobbles protests

Police in Hong Kong said they raided a bomb-making factory, arresting nine people. It took place days after an officer was stabbed in what authorities described as a “lone wolf terrorist attack.” Li Kwai-wah, an official with the police’s national security department, said those arrested were plotting to bomb public facilities, including the Cross Harbour Tunnel, and courthouses.

The raid follows days of warnings from authorities and political leaders in the Chinese territory of a heightened risk of terrorism. That’s despite Beijing’s move to implement a national security law last year that has effectively hobbled most opposition to the government.

It also comes amid a massive police effort to prevent any rallies on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover.

Editorial: Goodbye, Apple Daily. Goodbye, Hong Kong

Check out the latest Decibel: The Globe’s environment reporter Kathryn Blaze Baum shares the story of one Lytton, B.C., resident and the conversation they had about the punishing heat dome that covered Western Canada and is believed to be responsible for hundreds of heat-related deaths.

More on the B.C. wildfires: First Nations in British Columbia threaten to block rail traffic over fire recovery fears

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S., Russian officials to discuss ransomware attacks during meeting next week: Ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses will be up for discussion when senior American and Russian officials meet next week, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Does Canada shipping COVID-19 vaccines to embassy staff overseas create two-tier system?: Ottawa’s decision to send doses to some of its diplomatic missions where vaccine supply is scarce is raising questions about equity.

Toronto housing market eases again in June: For the third straight month, the city’s housing market eased, with one realtor chalking up the slowdown to buyers being pickier.

Montreal withdraws candidacy as host city for FIFA World Cup 2026: The city suggested its bid was no longer financially viable, citing the Quebec government’s decision not to fund the event.

Assembly of First Nations to name new national chief: Several candidates are vying to succeed Perry Bellegarde as the National Chief of the AFN, which represents more than 900,000 First Nations people across the country. The election, which will be held virtually, is set for Wednesday.

Spike Lee, ‘Annette’ open Cannes Film Festival: After more than two years since the lights were dimmed, Cannes opened with “Annette,” a fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, even as the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak and oil prices tumbled from multi-year highs.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 18.57 points, or 0.09%, at 20,300.03. The benchmark was able to post a positive session thanks to a 1.53% rally in tech stocks, as investors tend to gravitate to the sector when bond yields decline and uncertainty arises about the durability of the economic rebound.

TALKING POINTS

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Latin America will be left with a deep inequality crisis

“Worryingly, much of the region’s real growth this year stems from rising commodity prices fuelled by recovery elsewhere, not from genuine productivity improvements that will sustain income through the commodity cycle.” - Kenneth Rogoff

Canada has an access-to-information system in name only

“There needs to be a declassification regime for all government records. Other governments declassify documents after 30 years or less: Canadians are lucky if these files are ever released.” - Dean Beeby, Justin Ling, James L. Turk, Wesley Wark

LIVING BETTER

GTA-based mobile hair-care company for seniors gets back on the road

Kimberly Irwin’s mobile salon started off catering to children, but two years into business – and before the pandemic hit – she started fielding calls from many homebound seniors. For many seniors, Haircuts on Wheels provides more than just touch-ups and trims, as a large part of the job involves providing companionship.

The pandemic forced Irwin and her crew to hold off on booking appointments to comply with pandemic-control measures. Now that Ontario has hit Stage 2 of its reopening plans, Irwin and her crew are back in business.

ICYMI: As beauty businesses stay shuttered, Brampton salon owners face losing clients to the underground economy

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery A 'justice for Chantel Moore' sign hangs in a window behind Shayne Robichaud, Ms. Moore's downstairs neighbour, at the apartment building in Edmundston, N.B., where he lives. A year ago, Mr. Robichaud met Ms. Moore for the first and only time after she moved in; hours later, police shot and killed her in the apartment. Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

Police shot and killed Chantel Moore more than a year ago. What has changed for Indigenous people and the law since then?

Chantel Moore had been in her new apartment for less than a week when she was jarred awake by someone banging on her window at 2:30 a.m. Outside, on her narrow, unlit balcony, a man with a flashlight was standing among the moving boxes that she was still unpacking.

Ms. Moore, a 26-year-old member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, had recently moved to New Brunswick from British Columbia to be closer to her then six-year-old daughter who was living with the child’s grandmother. Sleeping alone on her couch that night, Ms. Moore reportedly picked up a small steak knife from the counter and slowly opened the door. Within moments, she would be dead.

The man at her door was a constable from the Edmundston Police Force with two years of service, sent to check on her well-being. He said he fatally shot her when she didn’t respond to his commands to drop the knife, according to a summary of an investigation into the killing released on June 7 by New Brunswick’s Office of the Attorney-General. Read Greg Mercer’s full story.

