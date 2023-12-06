Hello,

A Conservative MP who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a liar was kicked out of the Commons today for refusing to withdraw the insult.

Damien Kurek’s exit came on a tumultuous day with Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre threatening to delay the government’s agenda as the Commons prepares for a Christmas break scheduled to begin Dec. 15. MPs are expected to return to the Commons on Jan. 29.

Kurek was expelled by Deputy Speaker Chris D’Entremont, who is standing in while Speaker Greg Fergus is facing questions about his impartiality because he paid tribute on video to the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals.

During Question Period, Kurek raised questions about Trudeau’s promises that the Senate would be independent, declaring the Prime Minister was in touch with senators over a Conservative bill, C-234, which would create a carve-out in carbon pricing for farmers.

“The Prime Minister lied and his minions continue to lie about ...,” Kurek said before he was cut off by D’Entremont.

D’Entremont urged the Battle River-Crowfoot MP to retract the word, and apologize. “The Honourable Member knows full well he cannot use that word in this chamber,” the Deputy Speaker said.

After Kurek said he would not apologize, D’Entremont, who is a Conservative MP, said, “Mr. Kurek would you mind leaving us today?” as Conservatives stood and applauded.

Earlier in the day, Poilievre announced at a speech to his caucus that Conservatives would take steps to increase the workload of the Commons unless the Liberal government changes its policies on carbon pricing.

“We are going to put in thousands of amendments at committee and in the House of Commons forcing all-night, round-the-clock voting to block your $20-billion of inflationary spending and the rest of your economically destructive plans until you agree to our demand to take the tax off farmers, First Nations and families,” Poilievre said.

“You will have no rest until the tax is gone,” he said, referring to pricing on carbon. Media were allowed into the caucus meeting to hear Poilievre’s remarks, but the Conservative Leader did not take media questions on his threats.

Trudeau was dismissive of Poilievre’s remarks.

“He can make us work late. We’re happy to do it because we’re doing important things for Canadians while he’s pulling stunts,” the Prime Minister said as he arrived for Question Period.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate steady but warns it’s ready to hike again - As widely expected, the central bank kept its policy rate at 5 per cent, where it has been since the last rate hike in July. The bank has pushed interest rates up aggressively over the past year and a half to combat the biggest surge of inflation in decades.

Assembly of First Nations to elect new national chief in special assembly - It’s election day today for the Assembly of First Nations as chiefs or their proxies decide on a successor to former national chief RoseAnne Archibald. Story here.

GCStrategies defies committee summons to reappear, citing mental health concerns - The two-person IT staffing company at the centre of contracting misconduct allegations being investigated by the RCMP defied a committee summons this week, citing mental health concerns. Story here.

Canada’s oil and gas emissions cap to be imposed through a cap-and-trade system, but will be less stringent than expected - The new policy will take effect in 2030, requiring a significant cut in emissions that year, sources said. At the outset it will be less stringent than many thought, given the overall numbers in Ottawa’s emissions-reduction plan released last year. Story here.

Cyber threats from China and Russia to elections on the rise, report says - The Communications Security Establishment warned today that cyberattacks are on the rise in national elections around the world, including in NATO countries.

Ontario names former GM executive as new trade envoy to Washington - David Paterson, who also served in senior roles at BlackBerry and Manulife Financial, began his three-year term on Nov. 23. Story here.

Conservatives decry judge’s decision to limit their standing in foreign interference probe’s first phase - Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for the Opposition Leader’s Office, said this decision by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue undercuts the credibility of the inquiry that will get under way in January.

Pass federal gun bill without delay, father of Ontario shooting victim urges senators - As ceremonies mark the 34th anniversary of the massacre of 14 female students in Montreal, the father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a gun-control bill without delay.

Senate Speaker rules Conservative ‘intimidation’ breached chamber rules - Raymonde Gagné said, in her ruling, that senators “must be assiduous in avoiding contributing to a toxic online environment.”

New Brunswick town declares state of emergency due to ‘unprecedented’ homelessness - The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen takes aim at the provincial government, saying that as the body responsible for housing and social services, the New Brunswick government has failed in its duties to house and care for the citizens of St. Stephen. Story here.

House committee to study impartiality of Speaker Greg Fergus after video tribute - Fergus’s impartiality as Speaker of the House of Commons is headed for study by a committee of MPs, after he appeared in a video tribute that played at this past weekend’s Ontario Liberal convention. Story here.

Ontario Science Centre move lacks proper cost comparison, consultations, acting auditor-general says - Ontario’s acting auditor-general, in one of a series of year-end audits released today, says the government’s analysis failed to include the price for legal help, financing and other transaction costs for the new facility.

Manitoba’s new NDP government faces ballooning deficit - The deficit is now projected to come in at $1.6-billion – more than quadruple the original number in the spring budget and the highest shortfall in the province’s history outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec 6, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Private meetings in Toronto.

Ministers on the Road - Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is in Dubai, attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28 through Dec. 12. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is also at the conference through Thursday.

In Ottawa - Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was scheduled to make an announcement with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey on offshore wind power. Also attending: Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings and Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan.

Commons Committee Highlights - Health Minister Mark Holland and Heather Jeffrey, president of the Public Health Agency of Canada were scheduled to appear before the health committee on the government’s advanced purchase agreement for vaccines with Medicago.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau held private meetings and participated in a G7 leaders call. Trudeau also attended the Liberal caucus meeting, and participated in the leaders’ round of Question Period. Trudeau was then scheduled to travel to Montreal to attend a vigil to honour the victims of the Polytechnique massacre.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participated in Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered remarks to the Conservative caucus, and participated in Question Period.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting and was scheduled to participate in Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

Today’s edition of the Globe and Mail podcast features personal finance columnist Rob Carrick, who spoke to Decibel host Menaka Raman-Wilms in a Globe Campus virtual event, answering questions about managing personal finances while navigating 2023′s economic landscape. The Decibel is here.

OPINION - PIERRE POILIEVRE’S HOUSING VIDEO

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how, with one video, Pierre Poilievre has taken control of the housing debate: “Pierre Poilievre’s 15-minute advertisement masquerading as a mini-documentary on the housing crisis contains inaccuracies and distortions. That doesn’t matter. The thing is a work of genius. The Conservative Leader has taken ownership of an issue critically important to many Canadians: the seeming impossibility of ever being able to afford a home, or even rent one. The Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintain that the Tory approach to the housing crisis is simplistic and unworkable. That doesn’t matter either.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on how Pierre Poilievre’s Housing Hell video offers a lousy, dime-store analysis of our housing crisis: “In Mr. Poilievre’s world, the most complex issues have the simplest solutions – other politicians are just too stupid to see them. For instance, he will get rid of the ‘gatekeepers’ driving up housing costs – bureaucrats working in cities and municipalities who impose unnecessary and costly conditions on new home construction.”

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how Canada must join the call to free Jimmy Lai: “Free Jimmy Lai: That is the message that democratic countries like Canada need to make clear to China’s rulers. If you’ve forgotten who Mr. Lai is – the Communist Party of China and its proxies in Hong Kong would really like it if you did – he is the owner of the shuttered Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong who has been in prison for more than 1,000 days for the crime of supporting democracy in print.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how, with Google’s agreement to pay off the Canadian media, the shakedown in C-18 is made explicit: “On CTV News Channel the other day, the big story was Google’s agreement to fork over $100-million annually to the Canadian news media, in exchange for being exempted from the Online News Act, otherwise known as Bill C-18. After a parade of experts had weighed in on the merits of the agreement in public policy terms, the host cut to the chase. ‘Was the deal,’ she asked her last guest, ‘a win for us?’ ”

Lina Chawaf (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on the forgotten war in Syria: “How easily the world forgets and turns its eyes away when another equally gut-wrenching human tragedy grabs our attention. Remember the photos of the little boy, Alan Kurdi, lying dead on the beach as his family tried to flee war and repression? Remember how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadians welcomed thousands of Syrian refugees to our country with open arms? But then we quickly moved on. Afghanistan, then Ukraine and now Gaza. I can’t move on.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.