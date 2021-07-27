Tokyo Olympics: Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins Canada’s second judo bronze medal

Open this photo in gallery Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada celebrates after winning bronze against Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela. SERGIO PEREZ/Reuters

Latest Olympic highlights

OFF THE FIELD

Cheering: The Olympics may officially be without supporters but at venues across Tokyo, national delegations have brought the noise, replacing fans kept out by coronavirus countermeasures. Technically, cheering is not allowed because of the risk of COVID-19 infection, but the rule has been difficult to enforce during the high drama of Olympic competition.

The Olympics may officially be without supporters but at venues across Tokyo, national delegations have brought the noise, replacing fans kept out by coronavirus countermeasures. Technically, cheering is not allowed because of the risk of COVID-19 infection, but the rule has been difficult to enforce during the high drama of Olympic competition. Weather: A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region that could alter the schedule of events. The tropical storm has already affected some Olympic competitions, and some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.

A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region that could alter the schedule of events. The tropical storm has already affected some Olympic competitions, and some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday. Ratings: Ratings so far have generally been lower than for past Olympics, with the declining broadcast landscape and 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the Eastern time zone being definite factors. CBC’s audience of 1,010,000 for Friday’s opening ceremony in prime time was down from the 1,254,000 who watched the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games opener and way down from the 3,337,000 viewers for the Rio Summer Games opener in 2016.

Ratings so far have generally been lower than for past Olympics, with the declining broadcast landscape and 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the Eastern time zone being definite factors. CBC’s audience of 1,010,000 for Friday’s opening ceremony in prime time was down from the 1,254,000 who watched the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games opener and way down from the 3,337,000 viewers for the Rio Summer Games opener in 2016. Preparation: The Globe’s Rachel Brady visits the horse stables, where experts use cutting-edge science and old-fashioned love and care to make sure the animals are ready to ride despite the distractions and heat of Olympic competition.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.



Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

Olympic updates for July 27

Synchro diving: Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium as they finished fourth in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics. A mistake on the fourth dive pushed the team out of medal position, resulting in them missing the bronze by just 0.54 points.

Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium as they finished fourth in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics. A mistake on the fourth dive pushed the team out of medal position, resulting in them missing the bronze by just 0.54 points. Mountain biking: Canadian cycling legend Catharine Pendrel closed her Olympic career with an 18th place finish in the women’s mountain bike on Tuesday. Competing in her fourth Olympics, the 40-year-old — and new mom — from Fredericton, N.B., finished eight minutes and one second behind gold medallist Jolanda Neff of Switzerland on a wet and treacherous course.



Canada's first ever softball medal and other Tokyo Olympic highlights

The Olympic experience

Are the Tokyo Games already a failure? The dudness cannot be mitigated, writes Cathal Kelly

“We’re five days in and while sports have done their job obscuring Tokyo’s organizational problems, they have not been able to change the main storyline. That this Olympics is a dud. Its dudness cannot be mitigated. Despite her superpowers, Simone Biles cannot save it. The duditude is locked in. It was always going to be a dud on the streets because the only people in this city who are excited for it draw either a paycheque or volunteer course credit from the Tokyo Organizing Committee. Thirty-four million people live in Tokyo. But sometimes you’ll be looking out the window of one of our official plague buses and you’ll think it doesn’t look all that different from downtown Cleveland.” Read Kelly’s full column here.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 28

Gymnastics: The world’s elite gymnasts compete at the men’s all-around final.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.