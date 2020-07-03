Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases in 40 states on the rise in the U.S. ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

In Canada, 105,025 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,154 new cases were announced, 4 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 68,651 recoveries and 8,663 deaths. Health officials have administered 3,042,489 tests.

Worldwide, 10,869,739 cases have been confirmed and 521,298 deaths.

Nearly 30 per cent of genome sequencing data from samples of coronavirus collected by the WHO show signs of mutation. The WHO has collected 60,000 samples so far.

However, the WHO said there is no evidence this has led to a more severe disease.

The mutated strain had been identified as early as February, and had been circulating in Europe and the Americas.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the government cancelled the contract with WE Charity to deliver the $900-million student grant program, a week after initial accusations of cronyism emerged.

Separate statements said the decision was mutual, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the charity made the call.

Questions were raised about the charity’s plans to hire 450 volunteers through the program, and to pay teachers to recruit students. Volunteer Canada declined to work for the charity over wage concerns.

Late Friday, the federal ethics and conflict of interest commissioner announced that there would be an investigation – the third into the Prime Minister. The government said it will collaborate with the office. Earlier the Prime Minister said his government will study how the process unfolded.

Yesterday, opposition Conservatives asked the procurement watchdog to review several sole-sourced contracts between the government and WE.

Also today: The Prime Minister won’t commit to a trip to Washington D.C. next week to mark the new North American trade treaty, citing aluminum tariffs and coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus around the world

Also today: The European Commission said it has given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe cases following an accelerated review process.

Globe opinion

André Picard: “With no end in sight to the COVID-19 carnage, we need to ask ourselves how it is possible for a country [the United States] with unlimited financial, medical and communications clout to screw up its response so badly?”

“Unrest over COVID-19, social inequality and police brutality has made this Fourth of July unlike any other in recent history. Can Americans use it as an opportunity to transform themselves?” Cathal Kelly: “If a bunch of hospitality workers serving the meals get sick and one of them dies, the NHL owns that. If a COVID cluster pops up and the league decides to tough it out because it’s Game 7 of the conference final, the NHL owns that.”

