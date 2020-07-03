 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases in 40 states on the rise in the U.S. ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Ahead of the Fourth of July, cases are rising in 40 states
  2. Ethics watchdog launches inquiry into Trudeau over cancelled WE contract
  3. Brazil set to exceed 1.5-million cases

In Canada, 105,025 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,154 new cases were announced, 4 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 68,651 recoveries and 8,663 deaths. Health officials have administered 3,042,489 tests.

Worldwide, 10,869,739 cases have been confirmed and 521,298 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

People take in a physically distanced immersive Vincent Van Gogh art exhibit in Toronto on July 3.

COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the Day

1 in 3

Nearly 30 per cent of genome sequencing data from samples of coronavirus collected by the WHO show signs of mutation. The WHO has collected 60,000 samples so far.

  • However, the WHO said there is no evidence this has led to a more severe disease.
  • The mutated strain had been identified as early as February, and had been circulating in Europe and the Americas.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the government cancelled the contract with WE Charity to deliver the $900-million student grant program, a week after initial accusations of cronyism emerged.

Yesterday, opposition Conservatives asked the procurement watchdog to review several sole-sourced contracts between the government and WE.

Also today: The Prime Minister won’t commit to a trip to Washington D.C. next week to mark the new North American trade treaty, citing aluminum tariffs and coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus around the world

Also today: The European Commission said it has given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe cases following an accelerated review process.

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions

🎭 For the theatre and film geeks: Hamilton is on Disney+, the CBC Gem is good, and the best films that you missed.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

