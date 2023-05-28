Canada will release real GDP for March and the first three months of the year on Wednesday. Economists forecast the economy grew by an annualized 2.5 percent, which is much stronger than many were expecting. The outlook is that growth will be hard to maintain. In earnings, tech giant HP and retailer Macy's will release earnings and the focus will be on how they will navigate the economic downturn. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail