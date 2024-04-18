Huge floating crane swings into action to clear Baltimore bridge debris
The Chesapeake 1000 is a huge floating crane working to clear sections of debris from the Baltimore bridge that collapsed after being struck by a ship. But there's an even larger crane laid up in New York that could swing into action to help rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The Globe and Mail
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos