Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist

The Chesapeake 1000 is a huge floating crane working to clear sections of debris from the Baltimore bridge that collapsed after being struck by a ship. But there's an even larger crane laid up in New York that could swing into action to help rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Globe and Mail

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos