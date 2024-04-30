Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was kicked out of the House of Commons on Tuesday after he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "wacko" while attacking the Liberals for allowing British Columbia to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos