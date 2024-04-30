Poilievre kicked out of Commons for unparliamentary comments
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was kicked out of the House of Commons on Tuesday after he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "wacko" while attacking the Liberals for allowing British Columbia to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs.
The Canadian Press
