Security guard shot outside Drake's Toronto mansion
Police say a security guard working outside Drake's Toronto home was seriously injured in an overnight shooting. Insp. Paul Krawczyk says it's too early to speak to motive but the superstar rapper's team are cooperating with the investigation. (May 7, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos