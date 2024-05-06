Trudeau and Poilievre decry a rise in antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Dignitaries, community members and political leaders gathered at the National Holocaust Monument for Yom HaShoah. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre both decried a rise in antisemitism in Canada during the Israel-Hamas war.
The Canadian Press
