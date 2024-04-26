Skip to main content
Even amid war, Ukraine finds time for the glittery, pop-filled Eurovision Song Contest. Ukraine’s entrants in the pan-continental music competition – the female duo of rapper Alyona Alyona and singer Jerry Heil – set off from Ukraine's capital Kyiv for the competition on April 25.

