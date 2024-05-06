Desperation in Rafah, southern Gaza, as people told to evacuate ahead of possible ground invasion by Israel
The Israeli army on May 6 ordered tens of thousands of people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to begin evacuating, signaling that a long-promised ground invasion could be imminent. The announcement complicated last-ditch efforts by international mediators, including the director of the CIA, to broker a cease-fire.
The Associated Press
