Interest rate cut in June possible: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank could begin lowering its key interest rate as soon as its next decision. His comments were made after announcing the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. (April 10, 2024)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos