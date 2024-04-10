Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank could begin lowering its key interest rate as soon as its next decision. His comments were made after announcing the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. (April 10, 2024)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos