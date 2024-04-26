Skip to main content
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified at Donald Trump's criminal trial on April 25 that he wrangled with Trump and his former lawyer ahead of the 2016 election over who should buy the silence of women who said they had sexual encounters with him.

