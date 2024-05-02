Georgian police, protesters clash over Kremlin inspired 'foreign agents' bill
Georgia's parliament on May 1 approved the second reading of a bill on 'foreign agents' that has been criticized as Kremlin-inspired, as police fired tear gas and stun grenades to clear a large crowd of protesters opposed to the draft law.
Reuters
