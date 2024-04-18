Emerson the celebrity seal is back in Victoria after a 200 kilometre trek
Emerson the elephant seal is back in Victoria after defying attempts by the Fisheries Department to relocate him to the west coast of Vancouver Island. Fisheries Officer Morgan Van Kirk said on April 17 he couldn’t believe the 225 kilogram seal made it back so quickly, averaging 34 kilometres a day to return in less than a week.
The Canadian Press
