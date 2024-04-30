'Extraordinary deep anxiety' in Gaza over potential Israeli military offensive: UNRWA
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini gave an update on April 30 on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, speaking of an 'extraordinary deep anxiety' in Gaza over a potential Israeli military offensive.
The Associated Press
