Fertility doctor speaks out against Florida's new six-week abortion ban
Florida's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant, goes into effect Wednesday. Some doctors are concerned that women in the state will no longer have access to needed health care.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos