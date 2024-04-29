Deadly tornadoes rip through Oklahoma
At least four people died, including a four-month-old baby, in Oklahoma this weekend, after dozens of twisters swept the U.S. Southern Plains. The White House said on April 28, President Joe Biden has pledged federal support for Oklahoma as well as other states hit by severe storms.
Reuters
