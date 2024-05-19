Iran’s President Raisi in helicopter crash, officials say
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan, an Iranian official told Reuters. Emma Jehle reports.
