Coronavirus Update: Canada says one million face masks from China didn’t meet standards, won’t be sent to provinces

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ottawa says about one million face masks it purchased from China failed to meet proper standards for health care professionals Feds pour $1.1-billion into COVID-19 vaccine work, tracking Golf courses, retail stores, hairdressers could start reopening in May under Saskatchewan’s plan Soldiers shouldn’t permanently care for seniors, Trudeau says, as Ottawa approves help for Ontario, Quebec

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A caretaker at Jamia Masjid mosque in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, marks prayer spots for Ramadan according to government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. SAIYNA BASHIR /The New York Times News Service

Number of the day

One million

The federal government said one million face masks it purchased from China failed to meet required filtering standards for N95-type masks, and will not be distributed to health care professionals.

Defective equipment is a problem around the world as countries rush en mass to purchase protective gear from China. The demand and order volumes has created delays: delivery trucks line up for days, security scans at airports mean some shipments missed flights.

Strict certification rules are designed to prevent the export of defective products, but have also frustrated the movement of properly made goods.

On the tarmac, space is restricted with limited latitude in takeoff times. Chinese quarantine and testing requirements for pilots mean airlines are trying to minimize time in the country so crews don’t need to spend the night in a hotel.

The problems, and potential for problems to compound, mean planes are routinely leaving China without full loads.

Coronavirus in Canada

41,757 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 14 days ago. There have also been 14,692 recoveries and 2,141 deaths. Health officials have administered 656,915 tests.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.1-billion in funding for scientists and researchers in pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine, as the number of deaths in Canada passed 2,000.

$662-million is earmarked for clinical trials for vaccines and treatments.

$350-million will go to expand national testing and modelling.

This funding is on top of the $275-million announced in March.

Also today: “In Canada, we shouldn’t have soldiers taking care of seniors,” the Prime Minister said, following requests from Quebec and Ontario for military support in long-term care homes.

The Prime Minister did not say where personnel will be deployed in Ontario, how many service members would be sent to Quebec, or if legislative changes will be introduced to set national standards for care homes.

Quebec raised the hourly wage for care home workers by $4.

And: “Intolerance and racism have no place in our country," the Prime Minister said, in response to comments from Conservative MP Derek Sloan about Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. Sloan called for her to be fired in a fundraising e-mail and questioned her loyalty to Canada. Tory Leader Andrew Scheer refused to comment on the remarks.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

2,677,782 cases confirmed around the world; with 730,686 recoveries and 186,561 deaths reported.

The WHO is concerned Africa could become the next epicentre in the coronavirus pandemic, warning 300,000 could die and millions could be thrust into poverty. The continent reported a 43 per cent increase in cases over the last week.

could become the next epicentre in the coronavirus pandemic, warning 300,000 could die and millions could be thrust into poverty. The continent reported a 43 per cent increase in cases over the last week. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompe said the United States may never restore funding to the WHO, and the Democrats have accused the Trump administration of “scapegoating” the UN body to distract from its handling of the crisis.

Secretary of State Mike Pompe said the United States may never restore funding to the WHO, and the Democrats have accused the Trump administration of “scapegoating” the UN body to distract from its handling of the crisis. Britain’s economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to outline an exit strategy.

economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to outline an exit strategy. According to an analysis, Ecuador’s coronavirus deathtoll during the outbreak was 15 times higher than the official number of deaths reported by the government – data suggests the country is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

The European Union will build a trillion-euro emergency fund in repsonse to the economic shock suffered from the coronavirus. The euro zone’s economic growth for 2020 is forecast to contract 5.4%, which would make it the worst year since the common currency was introduced in 1999.

Coronavirus and business

The stress and anxiety felt by some businesses is beginning to ease, as companies pivot to new services or have new clarity around emergency aid available to them.

Those who changed course to pickup or delivery options have grown comfortable with the evolving additions to their product lines and processes.

Others have more clarity around what government subsidies are available – with some business having money in hand, staving off closure or layoffs.

An online survey of more than 900 entrepreneurs showed 79 per cent of respondents are “very worried” about the pandemic’s impact on their business, down from 83 per cent in the previous two-week period. While owners remain concerned, they know a lot more about the new needs of their consumers and what supports are open to them.

Question and answer

Question: Do we know why men seem to be at greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than women?

Answer: We have known for some time that older folks and those with pre-existing medical conditions – such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity – face an elevated risk of suffering a severe and potentially fatal reaction if they become infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

But a growing body of evidence from COVID-19 hot spots around the world suggests that a person’s sex is also a significant factor in determining their chance of survival. However, coronavirus is so new that researchers cannot say with any certainty why infected men are at a greater risk of death than women.

In China, 64 per cent of the recorded deaths were among men, compared with only 36 per cent among women. In Italy, men accounted for 71 per cent of deaths, while in Germany, they represented 66 per cent.

Some experts believe the reason for the stark divergence in mortality rates might be found in the fact the immune systems of men and women are not identical.

An overactive or overaggressive immune response appears to be contributing to many COVID-19 deaths – and that may account for a higher number of fatalities among men. It might also explain why some relatively young and apparently healthy individuals are brought down by the illness.

Read the full answer is here.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Touching up my roots with an assist from my husband

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

I work with children’s hospitals across Canada and want to stay stylish throughout this time as we have moved to frequent online video meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

I was researching ways to touch up my roots and then discovered a hairstylist in Oakville who drops off customized root touch up kits after an online consult. I ordered one and attempted to do it on my own. I was getting incredibly frustrated with the process until my awesome husband walked into the bathroom and saw my frustration. Despite being a 6’3” hockey-playing “guy’s guy,” he quickly learned how to do the highlights and turned into my stylist for the night.

In the end, a frustrating process turned into a fun date night and I showed the results on our national hospital call the following day so that colleagues across the country could see that it is still possible to look stylish (and have some fun!) during this time.

–Jodi Baxter, Toronto

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

💪For you, the fitness buff:

Personal trainer Paul Landini recommends some online fitness and health resources available to stream or download.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.