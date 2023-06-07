How to file a freedom of information request step-by-step
Robyn Doolittle has filed many freedom of information (FOI) requests in her work with the investigative team at The Globe and Mail and an FOI is a tool you can use as well, to know more about yourself or something that matters to you. Here’s what you need to know, and how to go about making an access to information request.
The Globe and Mail
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos